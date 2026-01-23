FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Water crisis in megacities: Delhi, New York among 38 cities under extreme stress

Meanwhile, the Capital’s water crisis worsened on Thursday, with six of its nine major water treatment plants found either non-functional or operating at a fraction of their capacity. The city is in the midst of a severe water crisis, with a significant shortfall.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

Water crisis in megacities: Delhi, New York among 38 cities under extreme stress
Delhi is among the thirty-eight of the world’s 100 largest cities, with 'extremely high water stress'. The analysis report noted that among the 100 large cities, half of them are under high levels of water stress, including London, Jakarta and Bangkok.  

Water crisis in megacities

Published by The Guardian and Watershed Investigations,  the analysis report said, “Most of the regions in notably wetting zones are in sub-Saharan Africa, with just Tokyo and Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic sitting elsewhere. Most of the urban centres in areas with the strongest drying signals are concentrated across Asia, particularly northern India and Pakistan." “Water stress means water withdrawals for public water supply and industry are close to exceeding supplies, often caused by poor management of water resources exacerbated by climate breakdown,” it stated.

According to the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, analysed by Down To Earth (DTE), several Indian states—including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Kerala—are experiencing extreme water stress. In 2019, Chennai faced a “Day Zero” scenario when its major reservoirs ran almost completely dry.

Delhi is facing a water crisis

Meanwhile, the Capital’s water crisis worsened on Thursday, with six of its nine major water treatment plants found either non-functional or operating at a fraction of their capacity. The city is in the midst of a severe water crisis, with a significant shortfall of approximately 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD). The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has warned that supply disruptions, low pressure, and intermittent availability will persist in most parts of the city until at least February 4, 2026.

Officials explained that ammonia spikes in the Yamuna( which city draws roughly 40 per cent of its supply) are a chronic winter issue, generally occurring between 15 and 22 times a year, typically between December and March as the river’s flow recedes due to lack of rain upstream.  

