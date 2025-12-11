FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Watch! Huge embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched for 'explosives', details here

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi faced embarrassment after UK security thoroughly searched his car at the Foreign Office in London during extradition talks.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Watch! Huge embarrassment for Pakistan: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's car searched for 'explosives', details here
Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Interior Minister, Pakistan. (File Image)
In a huge embarrassment for Pakistan, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi's car was checked for explosives at the UK's Foreign Office in London. In a video going viral on social media, the UK security personnel can be seen inspecting the car. The car was subjected to intensive checking before being allowed. Pakistani journalist Sayeed Yousufzai was the first person to bring the incident to the public. Sharing the video on X, he wrote in a social media post, "Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives at UK Foreign Office to meet British officials. According to sources, he will hold discussions regarding the extradition of Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja to Pakistan."

 

Mohsin Naqvi UK car search

It is yet to be clear whether the car was checked thoroughly as routine work or whether the security personnel were working with a specific purpose after getting specific intelligence inputs. Neither the authorities from the UK nor those from Islamabad have stated the incident. Naqvi went to the UK Foreign Office in London to discuss the extradition of convicted sex offenders of Pakistani origin for two retired senior officials close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan living in the UK. Imran Khan has been serving a prison term in Punjab's Adiala Jail since August 2022. 

Mohsin Naqvi's London visit

If reports are to be believed, the British authorities searched the minister’s car for materials, including explosives and narcotics. Though it has not been confirmed, social media users reacted sharply, with one commenting, "Embarrassing? No. Expected. The real shock would’ve been if they trusted him." It shows how unpopular the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government and its interior minister are.  

(Mohsin Naqvi taking away the Asia Cup trophy)

Earlier in January 2025, Naqvi pushed his country into an embarrassment by a diplomatic guffaw. He attended an event organised by the New Federal State of China, a U.S.-based lobby group advocating for the end of Communist Party rule in China.

Who is Mohsin Naqvi?

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi also hit the headlines for other wrong reasons. He is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council. The Indian team, winner of the 2025 Asia Cup, refused to receive the trophy from Naqvi. They agreed to take it from the chairman of the host cricket board or send foreign officials to accept the award. However, Naqvi took the trophy with him. 

