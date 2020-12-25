Watch video: Giant 'fireball' falls from sky, crashes into Chinese province; experts suspect meteorite

A major disaster took place in China when a huge ball of fire fell from the sky and crashed into the north-western city Yushu on Wednesday. A huge explosion was heard after the fireball hit the ground, sending shockwaves across the city.

Photos and videos of the incident are going viral on social media. In a video shared on YouTube, the giant fireball can be seen flashing across the sky over the county of Nangqian in north-western China’s Qinghai province.

At present, there is no clear information about this fireball nor has the cause behind it falling from the sky has been discovered. However, the local media of China has raised the possibility that a glowing meteorite has dropped. At the same time, some experts are also considering it as a meteorite.

According to DailyMail report, this incident is from Nangqian of Qinghai province in China. This fireball fell from the sky at around 7 am on Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

A local citizen named Dan Ba said that he had witnessed this incident while taking his child to school. He said that this fireball was small at first, but after three minutes it became very big and bright.

In the plane going from Xi'an to Lhasa, the passengers also saw this fireball falling towards the earth and shot videos. Many videos and photos of this mysterious incident are becoming viral on social media.

A giant fireball has been spotted flashing across the sky and crashing into a county in southern #China. Footage taken by stunned locals shows an unidentified object exploding into a blazing sphere as it plunges at a fast speed towards the earth. pic.twitter.com/DmAQDhkZ7G — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) December 23, 2020

The Earthquake Network Center of China has said that it has recorded the incident. It issued a statement saying that the suspected meteorite fell between Nangqian County and Yusu County at around 7.25 am. TheNangqian County government said that it had come to know about the case, but was not fully informed.

Falling of meteorite on Earth is not an uncommon occurrence. Although their fall in residential areas or near them is definitely unusual. According to a NASA report, in December 2019, about fifty thousand meteorites fell on the earth