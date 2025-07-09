Watch video: Pakistan gets exposed as fmr-foreign minister shields UN-designated LeT terrorist, says Hafiz Abdur Rauf is...

In what may be called an embarrassment for Pakistan and its army, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar strongly defended Islamabad over the presence of a US-designated terrorist at the funeral of terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Pakistan's nefarious design of adding and abetting terrorism in India and its duplicity in denying it have been exposed once again. In what may be called an embarrassment for Pakistan and its army, former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar strongly defended Islamabad over the presence of a US-designated terrorist at the funeral of terrorists killed during Operation Sindoor on May 7. She was talking to Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera and the interview went viral, drawing condemnation.

Hina Rabbani Khar shields LeT terrorist

A UN-designated terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hafiz Abdur Rauf, was seen leading funeral prayers for LeT terrorists killed when India targeted their hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India attacked these hideouts in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 unarmed civilians were killed. However, Hina Rabbani Khar claimed that it was not the same person and emphasised that Pakistan had provided evidence to global partners. She told the Al Jazeera journalist, "This is not the person India claims it is."

Former Pak Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, speaking to Al-Jazeera, claimed that thousands of Abdur Raufs exist in Pakistan. Lashkar terrst Hafiz Abdul Rauf, who led the funeral at Muridke, was a completely different person.



Proving terrst Hafiz Abdul Rauf's innocence is… pic.twitter.com/6p5CBwrn4h — OsintTV (@OsintTV) July 8, 2025

Lies exposed, Khar fumbles

If you click the X link given above, you will see that the Al Jazeera journalist cited an official Pakistan Army press conference where the military did not deny the man’s identity. He also pointed out that the Pakistan Army confirmed that the man belonged to a political party and shared a national ID number. This ID matched one found on the US terrorism sanctions list. Hina Rabbani Khar fumbled and said, "The Pakistani army is not defending a US-proscribed terrorist." She added, "The ISPR has clearly stated it is not the same person."

India debunks Pakistan's denials

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India debunked Pakistan’s denials and shared a link to the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) list, where Hafiz Abdur Rauf has been designated as a terrorist. Rauf can be seen leading funeral prayers, with chants of "Al Jihad, Al Jihad" echoing in the background. Abdur Rauf’s name figures in the United Nations Security Council’s 1267 sanctions list and the US OFAC sanctions list.