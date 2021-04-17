WATCH: Video of dancers twerking at Australian Military event creates controversy

Headlines

'Absolute shamelessness': Venkatesh Prasad slams ACC for keeping reserve day for India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash

Ajay Devgn pens hilarious birthday wish for Akshay Kumar: 'Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske...'

Not for the faint-hearted: One python swallows another in deadly battle, video goes viral

Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours, connectivity to Delhi via Surat, know expressway details, max speed, route

Meet India's richest YouTuber whose first pay was Rs 5000, current net worth is Rs 122 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit: After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden At Bharat Mandapam

Tragic! Over 300 Killed As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

'Absolute shamelessness': Venkatesh Prasad slams ACC for keeping reserve day for India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash

Highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar

Indian films that have earned Rs 100 crore on opening day

10 benefits of eating peanuts daily (Mumfali)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

G20 Summit: After Bilateral Talks, PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden At Bharat Mandapam

Tragic! Over 300 Killed As Powerful 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Morocco

G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi welcomes world leaders, heads of state at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi

Ajay Devgn pens hilarious birthday wish for Akshay Kumar: 'Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske...'

One year of Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji confirms parts 2 and 3 are being developed amid rumours of them getting shelved

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on pregnancy rumours: 'There are pictures of me having a baby bump but...'

HomeWorld

World

WATCH: Video of dancers twerking at Australian Military event creates controversy

After facing severe criticism, the dance group - 101 Doll Squadron- has released a statement saying that they felt “unsafe” and “exploited”.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 17, 2021, 05:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video clip of dancers twerking at an Australian military event has gone viral causing a stir in the country. A group of women performed at the commissioning ceremony of the HMAS Supply a new $2 billion navy ship, in Sydney on April 10.

The viral video has resulted in a huge backlash at the Royal Australian Navy, with many calling it “inappropriate”. In the video, seven women dancers dressed in red tops and black shorts can be seen twerking and and dancing in front of the HMAS Supply vessel. 

According to a BBC report, conservative lawmakers resonated with those calling the event unprofessional while the tabloids in Australia slammed the military standards. 

Philip Thompson, the MP representing Herbert in Queensland, was quoted by ABC as saying the Australian Defence Force had moved "too far to the left" in its social agenda in recent years and also questioned the presence of the dancers at the event.

"Standards in the ADF, and definitely when commissioning a ship, should be a little bit higher than that,” he said.

After facing severe criticism, the dance group - 101 Doll Squadron- has released a statement saying that they felt “unsafe” and “exploited” and blamed ABC for editing the video in a “deceptive” manner, reputed The Guardian. The clip appears to show dignitaries present at the event during their performance. 

“We are very disappointed at the ABC’s deceptive editing of their video piece which cut to guests and dignitaries who were not in attendance, and shot from angles which could not be seen by the audience. We found this very creepy,” they said.

ABC also invited criticism from Prime Minister Scott Morrison who said he was “disappoined” by ABC's reportage of the event. 

“I am disappointed that this event was so misreported. I think that was disrespectful to the performers to suggest the governor general or others were in attendance in that way,” PM Morrison said.

“It is disappointing that Australians were so misled on that issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, ABC has issued an apology for the way they edited the video. They claimed that reporters were told by a government MP that both the governor general and the chief of navy were present for the dance.

“The video should not have been edited in that way and the ABC apologises to the Governor-General and the Chief of Navy, and to viewers, for this error,” the statement said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Unusual helicopter pit stop on bustling Bengaluru street leaves internet surprised

‘One Earth One Family One Future’ a perfect theme for G20: Mauritius PM

Threads rolls out 'keyword search' to more countries, including India

Google Pixel 7 Pro available at Rs 20,499 in Flipkart sale ahead of Apple iPhone 15 launch, gets Rs 50,500 off

Meet India's richest YouTuber whose first pay was Rs 5000, current net worth is Rs 122 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE