Watch Video: Jet crashes, turns into giant fireball, killing all 9 onboard in Florida

People in passing cars recorded video of the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged and exploded on impact. The crash site was engulfed in thick black smoke, with flames flickering around chunks of broken pavement.

Nine people were killed after a business jet carrying them nose-dived like a missile into a South Florida neighbourhood and exploded into a massive fireball on Sunday. The aircraft crashed near Cresthaven in Palm Beach County, about nine miles (14 km) from Mar-a-Lago, US President Donald Trump’s resort, narrowly missing nearby homes and leaving a huge crater on a busy road.

People in passing cars recorded video of the terrifying moment the aircraft plunged and exploded on impact. The crash site was engulfed in thick black smoke, with flames flickering around chunks of broken pavement.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirms death

Confirming the deaths in a post on X, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the crash occurred at around 12:50 pm ET. Describing it as a “horrific tragedy”, he said the aircraft had taken off from Austin, Texas, and was on its way to the Bahamas.

— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 1, 2026

"The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB's investigation," he said, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Department of Transportation were closely monitoring the crash and would share updates as they became available.

The FAA confirmed that the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates," the agency said in a statement.

Fox News reported that emergency crews shut down Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, urging residents and motorists to avoid the area.Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the incident as an extended emergency operation in a post on X, asking the public to stay away from the affected area.

Videos capture final moments

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft descending rapidly before an explosion sent flames and thick smoke into the air.

Slow motion video of the plane crash in Palm Beach Florida moments ago. Learjet 60 https://t.co/cwH8thiKtm — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 1, 2026

The moment of impact and the fire that followed was also caught on dashcam footage. Other visuals show burning debris strewn around the crash site, with thick black smoke billowing near homes and vehicles.

What exactly happened?

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the Learjet initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent at around 5:48 p.m. UTC.

The plane then entered a steep nosedive, descending at 10,000 feet per minute, then 20,000 feet per minute and up to 30,000 feet per minute, taking it beyond its design limits, according to air traffic control recordings and flight tracking data.

Pilot made emergency call

The pilot declared an emergency and issued distress calls. The jet banked hard to the right before smashing into the ground.

Just minutes earlier, the pilot had reported ice accumulating on the aircraft and turbulence causing it to jolt by as much as 700 feet (213 meters), according to ATC audio captured by LiveATC.net.

“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” he told controllers.

But conditions quickly worsened. After reporting precipitation and requesting to climb higher, the pilot declared an emergency as the aircraft began to lose altitude rapidly.

“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday – we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed.

"We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute," the pilot radioed, before delivering a devastating acknowledgment of what was about to happen. "We're going to crash into the ground."

Federal agencies launch crash investigation​

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the latter leading the probe.

The crash took place a few miles from Palm Beach International Airport.

The identities of the nine victims have not yet been released, and the cause of the deadly crash is still under investigation.