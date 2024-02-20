Twitter
UK PM Rishi Sunak imposes nationwide ban on mobile phones in schools, watch his viral video that has drawn criticism

In a 50-second clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak mimicked being constantly distracted by his phone ringing, to demonstrate how mobile phones can cause a nuisance in classrooms.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's attempt to execute a ban on mobile phones in schools backfired, with his video drawing enormous flak on social media and jabs from political rivals.

In a 50-second clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak mimicked being constantly distracted by his phone ringing, to demonstrate how mobile phones can cause a nuisance in classrooms.

"Almost one-third of secondary school pupils said their lessons were disrupted by phones,” Sunak stated in the video. “We know that they are a distraction in the classroom and cause bullying in schools. Many schools have already banned them, which has led to a safer and better learning environment for their students. Now we're publishing new guidance so other schools have the support they need to do the same. We're making sure our children receive the education that they deserve."

However, the video did not generate the expected response. Social media users called the video 'cringeworthy' and compared Sunak's acting skills to "GCSE drama."

The opposition Labour Party exploited the opportunity, releasing a sarcastic video where Sunak checks his phone, staring at mock notifications about the UK's recession, NHS waiting lists, and immigration challenges.

The UK government announced that the new guidelines for schools are expected to "minimize disruption and improve behaviour". Education Secretary Gillian Keegan stated there is a pressing need for "consistency" and resetting the "social norm" against phones in schools.

The guidance provides schools flexibility in executing the ban, from leaving phones at home, handing them in upon arrival, or putting them in inaccessible lockers, where they are not used or heard.

This development comes amid soaring concerns over the distraction caused by smartphones, which, according to Ofcom data, are possessed by 97 per cent of children by the age of 12. The risk of bullying and access to harmful content via mobile phones has also been a rising concern.

 
