Watch terrifying footage of Madden video game when Jacksonville shooting started

Several people were killed at a mass shooting in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, local police said today, adding that one suspect was dead. "Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 27, 2018, 07:37 AM IST

At least three were killed at a mass shooting in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, local police said on Sundayday, adding that one suspect was dead. "Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman. 

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time," the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter. "We can't stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."
The shooting took place at a restaurant at Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in downtown Jacksonville, according to local media.

They were playing a game of NFL Madden,as per reports. 

The business was livestreaming a tournament for a Madden football video game when several shots rang out, according to video of the stream shared on social media.

In the video, players can be seen reacting to the gunfire and cries can be heard before the footage cuts off.


Local outlet News4Jax said several ambulances, as well as firefighters and police officers, were on the scene, and that roads were being blocked off in the downtown area. 

Top figures from the professional U.S. online gaming community expressed shock and dismay on Sunday after a shooting at a tournament in Florida left three people dead.

The rampage took place at the GLHF Game Bar in downtown Jacksonville, which was livestreaming a regional qualifier for a new football video game, Madden NFL 19.

Police named the shooter as 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore, Maryland, and said he was in Jacksonville for the competition. They said he killed two people before taking his own life, but declined to comment on his motive.

The killings rocked the world of professional electronic gaming, also known as esports, which boasts an estimated 250 million players worldwide in a growing market worth about a billion dollars a year.

"My heart goes out to the family, friends and people affected by the madden shooting today," one video platform streamer and Internet personality, Ninja, wrote on Twitter. "Evil times we live in, just need to out shine that evil with positivity."

The victims have not yet been officially named, but another professional Madden player, @ThePrxdigyy, tweeted photos of two gamers who were reported on social media to have been killed.

"RIP to two of our brothers and speedy recovery for the others injured," he wrote. "Love you all and hope something like this never happens again."

Marquis Williams said he traveled from Chicago with his girlfriend to attend the competition.

"I just can't wrap my head around the fact we were here traveling just to play video games, something that we love to do, and it's just sad that lives were lost because of it," Williams told reporters at the scene.

With Reuters Inputs

