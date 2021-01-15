Watch: Stunning drone footage of Eden whale hunting fish

In what can only be described as one of the many wonders of nature, a renowned wildlife filmmaker captured a beautiful shot of a whale trapping its prey by keeping its mouth wide open.

This is a magnificent video of an Eden whale preying on fishes in the gulf of Thailand.

In the video, a whale can be seen to have its mouth open and the scores of fishes swimming into it, oblivious to the fact that they are forever being trapped to become the whale's source of sustenance.

Moreover, when the whale feels like it has trapped enough fish in its mouth, it spins swiftly and shuts the jaws close. The entire incident happens on the surface of the water, so the whale is actually upright. In the 'corners of their mouth below the surface, a flow is created pulling the fish into the whale's mouth. In the panic, some of the fish also seem to jump out the water and into the whale’s mouth,' Bertie Gregory, the filmmaker explains in the caption of the Instagram video.

He further elaborates that the incident has been caused by the pollution caused by the 'sewage outflows' from the land which has used up all the oxygen inside the ocean, forcing the whale's fish prey to move towards the surface layer for oxygen.

The whale, which normally treads the water to hunt, now have to dramatically alter his hunting strategy. The whale now has to maintain an upright position and keep its head above the surface, and also keep its mouth open.

He further stated from his social media account that this was 'extraordinary behavior' being displayed by the whales.

Gregory further explains in the caption of another video that these Eden whales have 'tattoo-like-lesions', a skin disease, which it has developed by swimming in these polluted waters.

The footage captured by Gregory features in a small segment from the “Oceans” episode of A Perfect Planet, a popular BBC documentary narrated by legendary by Sir David Attenborough.