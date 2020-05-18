Headlines

World

World

WATCH: New York Governor Cuomo tested for coronavirus in middle of his press briefing

Ever since New York emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in the US, thousands of New Yorkers have been viewing Cuomo's often informative briefings.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 02:03 PM IST

The Governor of New York city Andrew Cuomo took a COVID-19 test in between his live televised briefing and urged citizens with symptoms or having been exposed to the deadly virus to follow his example.

"You don't have to be New York tough to take that test," he said during the live broadcast of his popular daily briefing.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Ever since New York emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, thousands of New Yorkers have been viewing Cuomo's often informative briefings.

New York has had more than 350,000 positive COVID-19 cases and more than 22,000 confirmed deaths.

"You have to be smart, united, disciplined; you have to love yourself, your family, New Yorkers," he said, after a medical staff in a protective gown, mask and face shield had inserted a nasal swab to take a sample off Cuomo.

"If I am not here tomorrow, that means I tested positive," the governor quipped. 

Meanwhile, the total number of people infected in the United States by the coronavirus surged to 1,527,664 with the death toll claiming more than 90,000 in the country, as per the COVID-19 data collated by the Worldometers website at 8:30 AM on this day.

Globally, the virus has infected a total of 41.80 lakh people as of now while the number of deaths has reached 316,853.

