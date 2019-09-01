Watch: MQM founder Altaf Hussain sings 'Sare Jahan se Accha', says Article 370 India's internal matter

Hussain said Pakistan's civil and military establishments have been misleading the masses of its country over Kashmir for the last 72 years.

The revocation of Article 370 is an internal matter India, said Altaf Hussain, the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in an address in London on Saturday.

He also sang "Sare Jahan se Accha" during the address.

"Hussain said that the revocation of Article 370 by the Indian government was absolutely an internal matter of India and the government of India took this decision with the overwhelming support of the people of India," a statement quoted the founder of MQM as saying.

The statement further quoted the leader, alleging that Pakistan's civil and military establishments have been misleading the masses of its country over Kashmir for the last 72 years.

"Pakistan invaded Jammu and Kashmir and for that purpose used people of the tribal belt of Pakistan, arming them to attack and free J&K. Following this, the Maharaja of J&K approached India for help, consenting to merge the princely state with India. Pakistan fought four wars with India over the region but faced a humiliating defeat in all those four fights. Pakistan had not stopped conspiring against India and continued to infiltrate Indian territory with armed non-state actors in form of Jihadists," he said.

#WATCH London: Founder of Pakistan’s Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party, Altaf Hussain sings 'Saare jahan se acha Hindustan hamara.' pic.twitter.com/4IQKYnJjfB — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

"Pakistan misuses Kashmiris and drives them to a corner where they have no choice except to hoist Pakistani flag and chant slogans for making J&K party of Pakistan," he added.

He also highlighted the plight of minorities in Pakistan during his address. "Pakistan's military butchered unarmed and defenseless innocent Mohajirs, Balochs, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Hazarwalls, Gilgitis and other oppressed nations facing serious oppression in Pakistan," Hussain stated.

The MQM leader also compared India and Pakistan.

"Hussain said that both the countries got freedom together but today, India has attained aggrandisation in all sectors from economy to technology. India attained this level because it had, soon after freedom, eliminated the decayed feudal system. Unfortunately, this decayed and corrupt feudal system is in full swing in Pakistan," the statement quoted him as saying.

"There is no democracy in Pakistan but straight stratocracy which means the rule of the military by the Generals. Pakistan's entire system has evolved in an entirely different style where the ISI is the most powerful institution of the country. Then comes the Chief of Army Staff -- COAS -- and then comes the poor Prime Minister. All institutions of the country including the civil, military establishment and judiciary work under the nose and as per the dictation of the ISI. Parliament, President, Prime Minister, and entire political and administrative set-up is nothing but a sheer rubber stamp under the control of the military and the ISI," he claimed.

"The extension in service of General Qamar Javed Bajwa is unlawful, unconstitutional and against the established norms and values. On this, the people of the country have been duped again as a lame excuse has been made that since the country's security was heavily jeopardised, so the decision made to extend his services for next three years. Are other Generals incapable of leading the army," he asked, adding that it might happen that Bajwa's successor could adopt a versatile policy of the J&K and could have convinced the world better.