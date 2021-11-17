WATCH: Massive avalanche engulfs mountains in Nepal, chaos caught on cam

Avalanches, which are cascading heaps of snow and ice, pose a threat to anyone on a snowy mountaintop. They are awe-inspiring to look at from a distance, but because of their strength and apparent volatility, they may be fatal. Last week, the terrible avalanche struck Nepal's Mustang district, injuring 11 people, including seven pupils. Avalanches that rolled down the mountains and landed on the communities below harmed residents from many villages, including Larjung, Kowang, and Nurikot.

A video of the incident when snow began to roll down the mountain went viral on social media days after the avalanche. A big cloud of snow can be seen descending down from the top of mountains in the video, which mostly depicts a peaceful and gorgeous scene. Screaming and shouting of the people present there was heard in the foreground of the video. On November 14, an Instagram account called @mountaintrekking posted the video for the first time on social media. The video then quickly started surfacing through the internet.

Nepal:Seven students among 11 injured as #Avalanche sweeps through residential areas in #Mustang



The avalanche was one of the largest ever recorded in the area, according to sources. The avalanche in Nepal comes after a series of natural disasters in India's northern Himalayan states, such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, including landslides, boulder crashes, and floods. Many of these occurrences were captured on video. As the winter season approaches, several risks due to winter storms and snow fall increases.