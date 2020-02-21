Watch: Man with Alzheimer’s sings with granddaughter; leaves internet emotional

Keep tissues handy!

Life is beautiful and once in a while, we should take a moment to make it even more beautiful. Just like this grandfather-granddaughter duo did.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a girl singing a song with her grandfather, who is an Alzheimer’s patient.

Shared by Alzheimer's Society on Facebook on February 17, the video shows Autumn and her grandfather singing the song, “Somewhere over the rainbow”.

The caption reads, “Somewhere over the rainbow... Autumn, a passionate singer, loves to sing along with her grandpa Sonny, who is living with Alzheimer's disease. Aimee, Autumn’s mum, said she sings to her 'pawpaw' several times a week and that they have such a special bond.”

The video has taken social media with storm and has been received over 167 thousand views & hundreds of comments.

While the video made someone cry, others found it one of the most beautiful things on the internet.

A Facebook user wrote, “So beautiful, Autumn. My eyes are leaking!!!!”

Few even shared their experiences from their lives. “Made me cry. My Mum has early on-set Alzheimer’s and it’s so hard to watch her decline from this awful disease,” shared another. “Wow I can’t stop crying. Autumn you are such an incredible human being and your grandfather is such a lucky guy,” wrote a user.

Beautiful, isn't it?