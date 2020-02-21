Watch: Man with Alzheimer’s sings with granddaughter; leaves internet emotional

Headlines

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

DNA Special: Analysis of PM Modi’s crisp three-fold response to Opposition amid no-confidence row

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeWorld

World

Watch: Man with Alzheimer’s sings with granddaughter; leaves internet emotional

Keep tissues handy!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2020, 10:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Life is beautiful and once in a while, we should take a moment to make it even more beautiful. Just like this grandfather-granddaughter duo did. 

A video is going viral on social media that shows a girl singing a song with her grandfather, who is an Alzheimer’s patient.

Shared by Alzheimer's Society on Facebook on February 17, the video shows Autumn and her grandfather singing the song, “Somewhere over the rainbow”. 

The caption reads, “Somewhere over the rainbow... Autumn, a passionate singer, loves to sing along with her grandpa Sonny, who is living with Alzheimer's disease. Aimee, Autumn’s mum, said she sings to her 'pawpaw' several times a week and that they have such a special bond.”

The video has taken social media with storm and has been received over 167 thousand views & hundreds of comments.

While the video made someone cry, others found it one of the most beautiful things on the internet. 

A Facebook user wrote, “So beautiful, Autumn. My eyes are leaking!!!!”

Few even shared their experiences from their lives. “Made me cry. My Mum has early on-set Alzheimer’s and it’s so hard to watch her decline from this awful disease,” shared another. “Wow I can’t stop crying. Autumn you are such an incredible human being and your grandfather is such a lucky guy,” wrote a user.

Beautiful, isn't it?

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 early signs to identify postpartum depression

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

Jailer movie review: Rajinikanth's charm; Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff's cameos can't save this incoherent mess from Nelson

‘We were stripped to underwear, photographed topless, told to stand with open legs in a room': Miss Universe contestants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE