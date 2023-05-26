Search icon
Watch: Man opens plane door mid-air, later several hospitalised for having breathing problem

In the footage, passengers' hair and cloth on the backs of the chairs are seen fluttering wildly as the open door is pulled open in midair.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

When an Asiana Airlines flight was ready to touch down in South Korea, a passenger on board the aircraft opened the emergency escape. Although there were no serious injuries recorded, some persons complained of having trouble breathing.

At the Saegu International Airport, the jet successfully landed. Later, some passengers were sent to the hospital. One of the 200 passengers who were on board the aircraft activated the emergency escape while it was still 650 feet in the sky. According to the carrier's spokesman, a passenger near the emergency exit "unlocked the door manually by pressing the lever" when the aircraft was around 200 metres (650 feet) above the ground.

On social media, a video of the event has been posted. In the footage, passengers' hair and cloth on the backs of the chairs are seen fluttering wildly as the open door is pulled open in midair. Some passengers can be heard shouting in disbelief.

 

 

According to Asiana Airlines, the event led some passengers to experience respiratory problems, and many people were brought to a hospital following the landing even though there were no significant injuries or damage. A man in his 30s who opened the emergency exit during takeoff has been detained for interrogation.

Up to 12 persons have required hospitalisation due to breathlessness. The government acknowledged that a passenger had purposefully opened the plane's door while it was still in the air. In a statement, the ministry claimed that "police are questioning him simultaneously with the land and transport ministry over aircraft safety laws violations," adding that "under these regulations, an individual who unlocks a plane door without permission is liable for a maximum term of 10 years in prison."

READ | NIA moves Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik

 

