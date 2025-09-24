Watch: Indonesia President concludes UN speech with ‘Om Shanti’, calls for world peace

The President concluded his 19-minute speech with the powerful Sanskrit mantra “Om Shanti, Shanti Om,” invoking a message of unity and peace in uncertain times.

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto urged the world to embrace global peace, justice, and equal opportunity. He warned that human folly, fuelled by fear, racism, hatred, oppression, and apartheid, threatens our common future”.

The President concluded his 19-minute speech with the powerful Sanskrit mantra “Om Shanti, Shanti Om,” invoking a message of unity and peace in uncertain times.

Along with the mantra "Om Shanti Om," he also included other religious greetings and peace prayers from Muslim, Jewish, and Buddhist traditions, saying "Wassalamu’alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh, Shalom, Namo Budaya."

Watch the video:

Calling for peace, he said Indonesia was prepared to send "20,000 or even more of our sons and daughters to help secure peace in Gaza or elsewhere in Palestine."

Two-state solution

He once again underlined strong support for a two-state solution, stressing that both nations must live free, independent and secure from threats and terrorism.

"Indonesia today is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping forces. We will continue to serve where peace needs guardians, not with just words, but with boots on the ground," Subianto said.

Speaking about the “catastrophic situation” in Gaza, he said innocent lives are suffering and crying for help and urged nations to act firmly to stop the crisis, warning that the world could otherwise face endless wars and rising violence.

"Violence can not be used to answer any political conflict because violence can only beget more violence," he added.

"Indonesia is committed to being part of making this vision a reality. Let us work towards this noble goal," he ended his speech with the interfaith greeting "Shalom, Salve, Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Om".

