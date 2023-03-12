Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Indonesia Merapi Volcano eruption, spewing hot clouds, ash, lava that travelled up to 7 kms

The ash cloud, according to the Merapi Volcano Observatory, rose to a height of 9,600 feet (3,000 metres) above the summit. On the heavily populated island of Java, Merapi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Watch: Indonesia Merapi Volcano eruption, spewing hot clouds, ash, lava that travelled up to 7 kms
Watch: Indonesia Merapi Volcano eruption, spewing hot clouds, ash, lava that travelled up to 7 kms

Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world`s most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, spewing out smoke and ash that blanketed villages near the crater, reported Al Jazeera.

Images broadcast on local outlet Kompas TV showed ash-covered houses and roads at a village near the volcano, located on Java Island, near Indonesia`s cultural capital Yogyakarta. 

The Merapi Volcano Observatory estimated the ash cloud reached 9,600 feet (3,000 meters) above the summit. Merapi, on the densely populated island of Java, unleashed clouds of hot ash and a mixture of rock, lava and gas that travelled up to 7 kilometres (4.3 miles) down its slopes. 

A column of hot clouds rose 100 meters (yards) into the air, said the National Disaster Management Agency`s spokesperson Abdul Muhari. Authorities established a restricted zone of seven kilometres from the crater after the eruption, which was recorded at 12:12 pm (0512 GMT).

(Also Read: Watch: Another stone pelting incident caught at Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat express train)

"To anticipate potential danger from Mount Merapi eruption, the public is advised to stop any activities in the potential danger area," agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, the country`s disaster mitigation agency said. Nearby residents should also expect "disruptions" from ash and be aware of potential dangers from volcanic mudflow, particularly if it rains near the volcano, Muhari said.

At least eight villages near the volcano have been affected by volcanic ash, an officer at one of Merapi`s observation posts said in a statement. The volcano`s last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 residents, reported Al Jazeera. 

It was Merapi`s most powerful eruption since 1930 when about 1,300 people were killed. An eruption in 1994 left about 60 people dead. Indonesia, which has nearly 130 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.