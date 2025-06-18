WORLD
The ashes expanded into a mushroom-shaped ash cloud that could be seen from the cities located 90 kilometers to 150 kilometers from the mountain.
Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted Tuesday, spewing towering columns of hot ash into the air. Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone to 8 kilometers from the crater. Indonesia's Geology Agency said in a statement it recorded the volcano unleashing 10,000 meters of thick grey clouds on Tuesday afternoon, following significant volcanic activities, including 50 in two hours, rather than the usual daily 8 to 10 activities.
There were no casualties reported. Residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano.
An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens. It also erupted in March.
The 1,584-meter (5,197-foot) mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the district of Flores Timur.
Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanoes and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin. (AP)
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
