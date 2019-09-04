Headlines

Watch: Indian-origin Labour MP slams UK PM Boris Johnson for his racist remarks against Muslim women

At the Prime Minister's Questions hour in the House of Commons, Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi demanded an apology from the Prime Minister after the racist comments he made against Muslim women in a newspaper column last year.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 04, 2019, 10:33 PM IST

An Indian-origin Labour MP from Slough condemned British PM Boris Johnson at the House of Commons for referring to Burqa clad Muslim women as 'robbers' and 'letterboxes'.

At the Prime Minister's Questions Hour in the House of Commons, Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi demanded an apology from the Prime Minister after the racist comments he made against Muslim women in a newspaper column last year.

He stated that Boris Johnson's comments were divisive and resulted in an increase in hate crime.

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn posted the video on Twitter.

“When will the prime minister finally apologise for his derogatory and racist remarks which have led to a spike in hate crime?” Tanmanjeet said.

He said,“If I decide to wear a turban or you decide to wear a cross or he decides to wear a kippah or skullcap or she decides to wear a hijab or burqa, does that mean it is open season for right honourable members of this House to make derogatory and divisive remarks about our appearance?"

The UK based Sikh MP said that members of his community were referred to as 'towel heads', 'Taliban' or 'coming from Bongo Bongo land.'

He said that he sympathised with Muslim women who have been hurt by his comments and asked Boris Johnson if he would ever order an 'inquiry into  Islamophobia in the Conservative party.'

According to reports in the Independent, Mr Johnson had accepted to open an independent investigation into Conservative Party's Islamophobia in a televised debate.

A Monitoring Group called Tell Mama, a project which keeps track of anti-Muslim incidents found that the PM's racist comments on a Daily Telegraph column last year lead to 375% rise in Islamophobic incidents the following week.

