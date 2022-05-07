Watch: Health workers pin woman to the ground, conduct Covid test forcibly

Screen grab

Shanghai and Beijing's officials have been alarmed by the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, and a number of videos have surfaced in recent months exposing the region's inhabitants in terrible living circumstances due to the prolonged lockdown.

A video of a guy pinning down a lady as she does a Covid test has gone viral on Twitter. While she lies still on her back, a guy restrains the lady while she is forced to open her mouth for a COVID-19 test, which is performed by swabbing her mouth. Many people have taken to social media to express their displeasure with the conduct shown in the video.

Another video on Weibo shows healthcare staff forcing their way into an elderly man's home to do required COVID-19 testing.

According to China Central Television, a Shanghai resident was accidentally carried to the city's Xinchangzheng Welfare Hospital mortuary in Putuo district while the victim was still conscious.

Chinese government forcing grandma take a mandatory Covid test

More than a month into Shanghai's lockdown, the city administration has come under fire for its handling of the epidemic. There have been allegations that the death toll was underreported and that victims were not given enough medical attention.

People in Shanghai are demanding improved healthcare and greater access to key supplies since the city went into lockdown on March 1. Most residents of the country's largest metropolis and financial hub have been confined to their homes for more than a month.