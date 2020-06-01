WATCH: Hacker group Anonymous' message for Minneapolis Police amid George Floyd's killing goes viral

Well-renowned hacking group 'Anonymous' is back and have joined the chorus criticising the recent killings of African-Americans in the United States.

The largest hacking group on planet Earth recently released a video speaking about the outrage across the country which started after the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, Minneapolis police officer, was charged with murder in the death of 46-year-old George Floyd after a video clip of the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck generated a wave of protests across the nation.

Reacting to this, Anonymous took to Facebook and released a video on their page where members of the group speak about the current disorder situation in the nation.

The killing of George Floyd "is just the tip of the iceberg in a long list of high profile cases of wrongful deaths at the hands of officers in your state," an individual wearing a facemask and a hoodie, said in the video.

In the video, they also disclose details about recent killing in Minnesota and said that the cops involved in those should face proper charges and the police officer who killed Floyd should face murder charges.

"Unfortunately, we do not trust your corrupt organization to carry out justice. So we will be exposing your many crimes to the world. We are Legion. Expect us," it concluded by saying.

"Anonymous Message To The Minneapolis Police Department," they captioned their post on FB.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

As soon as this video dropped, it started receiving a lot of attention and already has 2.8 million views on it.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody last May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

Protesters also torched the 3rd Precinct station, the focus of many of the protests, which was abandoned before the angry crowd surrounded the building.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C. across the face of the nation imposed curfews amid the relentless protests against the death of George.