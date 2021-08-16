WATCH: Chaos unfolds as hundreds gather at Kabul airport to board flight out of Afghanistan

With Taliban set to revive its regime in Afghanistan, chaotic visuals are surfacing on social media from the airport in Kabul.

“RUN” – the only sane advice for people of Afghanistan, wrote Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor-in-Chief, Zee News, WION and Zee Business on Twitter alongside a video he posted of people scampering towards the last flight leaving Kabul Airport.

Several such videos are emerging out of the war-torn country which is set for a momentous shift in political direction after the democratically elected Ashraf Ghani government was toppled by the resurgent Taliban.

One video shows people elbowing and shoving each other to climb into an airplane set to fly out of the Kabul Airport. Another video shows a virtual stampede like situation with crowds barging into the airport amid sounds of gun fire in the background. People are ready to pay whatever it costs to leave the country before the Taliban officially enforce their new regime in Afghanistan.

Yesterday, Taliban captured the capital Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the government surrendered. Today, hundreds were seen attempting to flee the country from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on board one of the last flights flying out.

As Afghans rushed to the airport, US troops guarding the location fired several rounds in the air to deter people. Around 6,000 US troops are reportedly stationed at the Kabul Airport as airplanes and choppers evacuate American citizens and allies from the country.

A peculiar observation from the visuals is the lack of women among the Afghans rushing to board flights to leave the country. Women were forced to adhere to regressive policies during Taliban’s first government in Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Since the recent advances of Taliban, there is widespread fear that Afghanistan may revert to similar policies for women.

An Afghan woman who recently arrived in India onboard an Air India flight had remarked upon arrival, “I can't believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights.”

Taliban has stated that women will have rights under their new regime and will be allowed to study and work. However, some reports from the region suggest the opposite. Last week, a 21-year-old woman was reportedly shot by a Talibani fighter in Balkh region for not wearing a veil while out in a car.