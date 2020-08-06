Watch: Beirut explosion captured by bride's wedding shoot in a viral video

Two massive explosions rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut, resulting in more than 130 deaths and 5,000 injured. Social media is abuzz with a number of terrifying videos, depicting scenes that are both tragic and moving. One such video shows a bridal photoshoot, in which the bride, dressed in a long white gown was posing for the camera.

The video shows how the bride ran for her life after the blast, that shook the entire city. People can be seen running for their lives amid the chaos created by the blast.

Watch the video here:

Reuters reported that the intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. According to the Lebanese authorities, the blast was caused by improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate. The potential explosive had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

In pure form, ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is a white, crystalline chemical which is soluble in water. It is the main ingredient in the manufacture of commercial explosives used in mining and construction.