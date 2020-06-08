WATCH: Anti-racism protesters topple slave trader Edward Colston's statue in UK's Bristol, throw it in harbour

Anti-racism protesters in the southwestern city of Bristol toppled down the statue of Edward Colston, stamped on it and later on threw it into the harbour on Sunday to join chorus against the killing of African-American George Floyd by Minneapolis police in the US which continues to stir the world.

The 18-foot tall bronze statue had stood on Bristol's Colston Avenue since 1895.

HERE IS THE VIDEOS:

BBC footage of protesters in Bristol pulling down statue of Edward Colston, 17th-century slave trader pic.twitter.com/bcQt7G8Oxi — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) June 7, 2020

The moment a statue of slave trader Edward Colston toppled into Bristol's harbour. 'It's what he deserves. I've been waiting all my life for this moment' someone told me in the moments after.

Prime minister Boris Johnson condemned the attack saying: "These demonstrations have been subverted by thuggery - and they are a betrayal of the cause they purport to serve."

"Those responsible will be held to account."

The raw footage of this incident went viral all over social media as people posted clips of the statute being thrown into the water.

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees said: "I know the removal of the Colston Statue will divide opinion, as the statue itself has done for many years," adding, "However, it's important to listen to those who found the statue to represent an affront to humanity."

However, the opposition did welcome the toppling of the statute with Labour party lawmaker Clive Lewis saying: "Someone responsible for immeasurable blood & suffering. We’ll never solve structural racism till we get to grips with our history in all its complexity. #BLM"