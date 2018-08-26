Headlines

7th pay commission: Central government employees anticipate 3% DA hike, totaling 45%, announcement expected this month

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets in Group B opener

Kajari Teej 2023: Here's what goes into a traditional sargi thali for this auspicious festival

Congress president Kharge reacts to call of Special Session of Parliament, India is 'going towards dictatorship'

Watch: After Kiki, bizarre and dangerous #MaryPoppinsChallenge goes viral on social media

The new challenge, inspired from the Mary Poppins character based on PL Travers' classic books, shows people jumping off from a high altitude

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2018, 09:16 PM IST

The Internet is an unpredictable place where anything can go viral anytime without any valid reason. After Kiki and momo challenge, a new challenge has gone viral on social media - #marypoppinschallenge. 

The new challenge, inspired from the Mary Poppins character based on PL Travers' classic books, shows people jumping off from a high altitude from a bridge or building holding an umbrella. The dangerous challenge has gone viral on social media where people can be seen hurting themselves while trying out the stunt.

See for yourself:

 

 

 

 

It is to be noted that trying out #MaryPoppinsChallenge may not be a good idea it may end up hurting ourselves while we jump from a height. We may end up hurting ourselves or even lose a life. 

Earlier, two persons allegedly committed suicide in northern West Bengal after receiving invitations to join online killer game 'Momo Challenge'.

The killer 'game' features a creepy image of a girl with a distorted face and eyes bulging out called the "Mother Bird by Link Factory".
It is alleged that the Momo Challenge has claimed lives of two persons at Kurseong in Darjeeling district -- Manish Sarki (18) on August 20 and Aditi Goyal (26) the next day.

The West Bengal administration has started taking precautionary steps to combat the threat. Besides sending directives to police stations in the districts, the administration has also asked educational institutes to keep a tab on the behavioural pattern of students, an official told news agency PTI.

Earlier on Friday, UP's Ambedkar Nagar Police arrested few of the residents doing Kiki challenge and made them do a new video where they apologised and made an appeal to the public to refrain taking part in the act. The Kiki challenge. According to Kiki challenge, inspired by Canadian rapper Drake’s song ‘Kiki, do you love me’, a person has to dance to the first few lines of Drake’s track along a moving car and then jump back into the car.

(With PTI inputs)

