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'Wasn't Afraid Of Death': Flydubai Co-Pilot's chilling confession after trying to crash plane with 180 people onboard

Flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami, who attacked Indian colleague with crash axe to crash plane with 180 onboard, told investigators he 'wasn't afraid of death', WSJ says.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 05:30 PM IST

'Wasn't Afraid Of Death': Flydubai Co-Pilot's chilling confession after trying to crash plane with 180 people onboard
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Chilling revelations have emerged about the flydubai co-pilot who allegedly attacked his Indian colleague with a crash axe inside the cockpit and tried to crash the plane with nearly 180 people on board.

The suspect, an Omani national identified as Hammam al-Hammami, told investigators that he wanted to intentionally crash the plane and that he "wasn't afraid of death", the Wall Street Journal reported.

Loved flying, now wanted to crash

His confession stands in stark contrast to his earlier love for flying, evident from a social media post from June 2022.

"What makes aviation and flight training so beautiful is that it's anything but routine. There are moments you never forget—like your very first solo flight, or your first time landing an aircraft with passengers on board," the post, written in Arabic, said, according to WSJ.

Al-Hammami is currently being investigated in the UAE after a security team detained him on Thursday morning following the crash scare on a flydubai flight a day earlier. He was also questioned by Saudi authorities after the flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Fired for extremist views

Earlier reports indicated that al-Hammami was radicalised and held extremist views, which is why he was allegedly fired from Oman's national airline last year. His social media handles, which are now deleted, revealed his radical views, according to a CNN report.

The accused pilot, whom Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called 'radicalised', allegedly posted about mixed-gender workplaces having a corrupting effect on women.

"How many respectable, religious girls have been ruined in mixed-gender work environments and manipulated?" a post from January 2022 said, CNN reported.

He also discussed the difficulties his mother faced in finding him a prospective bride willing to accept his conditions, including wearing a niqab and not working after marriage.

"They all refused. Then my mother told them, 'My son is a pilot,' and they all suddenly agreed," al-Hamammi reportedly said in a post in February 2022.

Syria link under scanner

Twenty-nine-year-old al-Hamammi was born to an Omani father and Syrian mother and has lived in Dubai, according to officials.

Investigators are trying to piece together information about him and how he became radicalised, with his Syria connection under focus. Al-Hammami reportedly spent some time in the conflict-torn country during its long civil war. Investigators are looking into the possibility he may have started to get radicalised in Syria when Islamist rebels fought against the ruling Assad regime.

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