Washington's Financial Noose: Can India and China escape Trump's Russian oil trap?

The global oil chessboard is being reshaped — and this time, the moves are driven not by OPEC or Moscow, but by Washington. As President Donald Trump unleashes sweeping sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil, the ripple effects are being felt most sharply in India and China — two Asian powers that have built their post-Ukraine-war energy strategies around cheap Russian crude.Both nations now find themselves caught between economic necessity and American pressure. Together, they buy nearly five of every six barrels that Russia exports — a level of dependence that makes disengagement risky and costly. Yet, as Trump ramps up tariffs and secondary sanctions, the pressure on New Delhi and Beijing is rising fast.

The Financial Noose Tightens

The U.S. sanctions, covering Rosneft, Lukoil, and 30 subsidiaries, are designed to choke Moscow’s war funding. The message is blunt: any company or nation that continues dealing with these firms risks losing access to the U.S. dollar system. That’s a terrifying prospect for major Indian and Chinese banks, which depend heavily on U.S. banking networks for global trade. Even though the U.S. Treasury’s warning was vague — merely stating that violators “may risk exposure to sanctions” — the ambiguity itself has created unease across Asia’s energy markets.

India’s Balancing Act

For India, the situation is especially delicate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is juggling two competing priorities — keeping energy supplies steady and securing a trade deal with Washington to lower tariffs. The U.S. imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods in August, citing continued Russian oil imports. Within a month, India’s exports to the U.S. plunged by nearly 40%, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.Still, India resists cutting Russian oil entirely. After the Ukraine war, Indian refiners restructured their supply chains to depend on heavily discounted Russian crude, saving billions in import costs. President Trump recently claimed that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, but Indian officials quietly denied it, choosing not to publicly contradict him.Experts say India may slowly shift towards oil from the Middle East, Latin America, and even the U.S., but a complete break from Russia is unlikely anytime soon. Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia believes India’s decisions will hinge on how hard Trump pushes — and how much volatility India can tolerate.

China’s Calculated Pause

Meanwhile, China, which buys 47% of Russia’s crude exports, is also feeling the heat. It imports about $3 billion (₹26,400 crore) worth of Russian oil every month — roughly 20% of its total imports. But according to Muyu Xu of Kpler, even Beijing “cannot escape the impact of Trump’s sanctions.” She predicts that China’s major oil firms may soon halt direct purchases from Russian suppliers to avoid risks.Despite months of stockpiling, China knows it cannot defy Washington indefinitely. Its foreign ministry has condemned the U.S. measures as “unilateral and illegal under international law,” but the country’s financial institutions remain deeply intertwined with the global dollar system — a dependency Beijing cannot easily undo.

The Bigger Picture: Moscow’s Asian Lifeline

After the European Union banned Russian oil in 2022, Moscow turned decisively eastward. Today, China takes 47%, India 38%, and Turkey and the EU around 6% each of Russia’s crude exports. Russia now supplies one-third (33%) of India’s oil needs, reshaping global trade flows and deepening Asia’s energy ties with Moscow.These discounted barrels — available only because Western buyers withdrew after the invasion of Ukraine — have been a lifeline for Asian economies struggling with inflation and energy costs. But the same lifeline now risks being squeezed by American sanctions.

Tariffs, Trade, and Political Pressure

Domestically, Modi faces rising pressure to finalize a trade deal with Washington. Think-tank expert Harsh V. Pant suggests that Modi might use the new Russia sanctions as a “face-saving” way to justify adjusting India’s oil policy — a move that could speed up negotiations on lifting U.S. tariffs.Still, India’s state-run refiners have found creative workarounds, often buying Russian oil through middlemen instead of directly from Rosneft or Lukoil, which helps avoid direct U.S. sanctions. But private giant Reliance Industries, which operates one of the world’s largest refineries, has a long-term direct contract with Rosneft — making it far more exposed if sanctions tighten.

Asia’s New Oil Equation

In essence, Trump’s sanctions have created a new geopolitical fault line. For Washington, the goal is to cut Russia’s revenue stream; for Moscow, it’s to anchor its energy exports in Asia. And for India and China, the challenge is to keep their economies running without losing access to the dollar-based system that still dominates world trade.This is not just an oil story — it’s a power struggle disguised as an energy dispute. As one analyst quipped, “Countries won’t change direction just because Mr. Trump wakes up on the wrong side of the bed.” Yet, the world’s two largest emerging economies may soon have to decide how far they are willing to go to keep both their energy lifelines and global partnerships intact.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)

