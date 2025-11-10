FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links

Ex-Bangladesh minister claims US deep state, Clinton and Soros-linked NGOs funded Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and backed the Yunus regime.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:14 PM IST

Was Sheikh Hasina’s fall US-backed conspiracy? Ex-minister points to Clinton, Soros, deep state links
Sheikh Hasina, Ex-Prime Minister, Bangladesh. (File Image)
Were the charities funded by Bill Clinton and George Soros behind the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year? Did the deep state of the US instigate the mass movement against the Awami League government? Former Bangladesh minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, who played a key role during the July-August crisis in Bangladesh, has confirmed what was alleged earlier. Talking to Russia Today, he said, "Certain families who were in power, especially the Biden family, the Clintons, the Soros', and some NGOs, especially from the United States—USAID, and the International Republican Institute, were running campaigns against our government for a while, since 2018." 

Sheikh Hasina ouster

Then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to quit, flee and take refuge in India on August 5, 2024, when thousands of people stormed her official residence, ransacked it and looted whatever they could. It happened after a month-long agitation demanding the end of reservation for the descendants of freedom fighters, who participated in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. The movement, launched by students, was soon hijacked by the Islamist forces. Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus arrived in Dhaka on August 8 and formed an unelected government the next day. 

Muhammad Yunus interim government

Hinting at the conspiracy of the deep state of the US and its strategy to destabilize the South Asian country with presence in the Indian Ocean, Chaudhury said, "There is a nexus between the Clinton family and the interim Yunus regime from a very long past... These activities went on for a long time. They weren't very open, but funding for clandestine NGOs was going on. They were hell-bent on changing the government in Bangladesh."

Clinton, Soros funding Bangladesh

Analysts believe the Islamist elements infiltrated the student protests in a planned and organized manner. It is important in this background that Chaudhury alleged that "funding of clandestine NGOs was going on" to destabilise the Hasina government and that "they were hell-bent on changing the government in Bangladesh". He added, "IRI was active, USAID's funding was going nowhere. Where had that money gone to? It was destined for regime change activities."

