HomeWorld

WORLD

Was Pakistan's ISI behind Khalistan flags and anti-India slogans at Bangladesh minority rights protest in London?

Khalistani protesters disrupted a London demonstration by Bangladeshi-Hindus and British-Hindus outside the Bangladesh High Commission over the lynching of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and rising attacks on minorities in 2024.

Latest News

Pramode Mallk

Updated : Dec 28, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

Protest at Bangladesh High Commission in London.
In what may be called a shocking development, Khalistanis disrupted the protest against the killing of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. When a group of Bangladeshi-Hindus and British-Hindus reached the Bangladesh High Commission in London to demonstrate against the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in the Mymensingh district of the South Asian country, a group of Khalistanis arrived there, disrupted the protest, and heckled the protesters. They also raised the anti-India slogans and waved the flags of the so-called Khalistan. 

Dipu Chandra Das mob lynching

Dipu, a garment factory worker, was accused of committing blasphemy. He was beaten to death by a mob of radical Islamists on December 18; his body was hung from a tree and set on fire. However, the police and the district authorities said there was no proof that the victim had insulted Islam or its prophet. In yet another incident of targeting Hindus, Amrit Mondal was killed in the Rajbari area of Bangladesh on the eve of Christmas. 

(Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by Islamists.)

Bangladesh minorities killing

Earlier, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson of India, Randhir Jaiswal, urged the Muhammad Yunus-led Bangladesh interim government to ensure the safety of minorities, including Hindus. He claimed that more than 2,900 incidents of attacks on minorities have taken place in the country since the new dispensation took over. After a series of nationwide protests against the then government in July, a crowd stormed the official residence of the prime minister on August 5, 2024, vandalized it and looted whatever they could. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee and seek refuge in India, where she has been residing since then. 

ISI-Khalistan links

On numerous earlier occasions, supporters of a separate Sikh state, Khalistan, have demonstrated in London and many other cities in the UK. It is believed that the Pakistani state and its intelligence agency, the ISI, have been hand in glove with Sikh separatists. They have been backed, funded, and supported by other means by these anti-India elements in the US and Canada, besides the UK. Earlier, the Pakistan-funded group Sikhs for Justice held Referendum 2020 in the US for the creation of a separate state for Sikhs. Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun openly urged the Sikhs in Canada to attack the Indian diplomats. He also asked the Indians to leave Canada. 

(Minorities in Bangladesh protest against attacks by Islamists.)

Minority attacks Bangladesh, 2024

Analysts believe it was the ISI that joined hands with the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamist forces to plan and launch a nationwide series of protests in Bangladesh in 2024 to oust Sheikh Hasina, who was in favour of having good relations with India. The student leader invited economist Muhammad Yunus, who had fallen out with Sheikh Hasina. He arrived in Dhaka two days after the ouster of Hasina, took over the reins of the government on August 8, 2024, and formed an interim government. There is no provision for an interim government in the Bangladesh Constitution.

Bangladesh High Commission London protest

There is complete chaos in Bangladesh with no semblance of law and order. The Islamists attack not only religious minorities, but all those, including liberal Muslims, who do not support the radical version of Islam. The political workers of Hasina's party, the Awami League, writers, poets, singers, and all liberal elements are under attack. Cultural group Chhayanaut and Udichi Shilpi Ghosthi were ransacked, as singer James' concert was taking place in a school 
was attacked. 

Analysts believe Pakistan is behind the Khalistani protesters in London, sending a strong signal not only to India but all secular forces in Bangladesh.

