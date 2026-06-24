Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland? Here's what Pakistan said

Pakistani journalist Kamran Khan has dismissed claims of an assassination plot against Army Chief Asim Munir during a visit to Switzerland, calling them 'baseless fiction.' The allegations, made by Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar, have not been confirmed by Pakistani, Israeli, or Swiss authorities

A senior Pakistani journalist has rejected claims that an assassination attempt was planned against Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during a recent international visit to Switzerland. The clarification comes after Brazilian independent journalist Pepe Escobar alleged that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad had plotted to target Munir during diplomatic engagements in Switzerland on June 21.

Kamran Khan calls claims 'complete nonsense'

Veteran Pakistani journalist Kamran Khan, associated with ARY News, cited a senior Pakistani security official while dismissing the allegations.

In a post on X, Khan quoted the official as saying that reports of any assassination attempt were entirely fabricated. 'Absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense. Nothing of this sort occurred,' a well-placed Pakistani security official said while responding to the sensational claims,' Khan wrote.

“Absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense. Nothing of this sort occurred,” a well-placed Pakistani security official said while responding to this sensational X post.

According to the official, the entire Swiss visit by the Pakistani delegation, including Prime Minister Shehbaz… https://t.co/6m3XmHPhPp — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) June 24, 2026

Swiss visit reportedly passed without incident

According to Khan, the official said the entire Swiss visit by the Pakistani delegation, which included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, proceeded smoothly without any security concerns.

The official reportedly stated that neither Swiss nor US security teams raised any alerts during the visit. 'At no point during the visit was there any security alert or even the slightest concern raised by the Swiss or US security teams,' Khan quoted the official as saying.

The source further maintained that Pakistan's own security arrangements remained fully operational throughout the delegation's stay in Lucerne.

Origin of the assassination claim

The controversy began after Pepe Escobar, during an interview with commentator Mario Nawfal, claimed that Pakistani military intelligence had intercepted an alleged Mossad plan targeting Asim Munir.

Escobar further alleged that Pakistan had conveyed a stern warning to Israel after uncovering the supposed plot. However, no evidence supporting the claim has been made public.

No Official Confirmation from Israel or Pakistan

So far, neither Pakistani nor Israeli authorities have officially acknowledged the allegations.

There have also been no public statements from Swiss authorities or international security agencies indicating that any threat was detected during the June 21 meetings. With no official confirmation and security officials rejecting the claim outright, the alleged assassination plot remains unverified.