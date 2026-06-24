FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Lohagad Fort Murder: How Ketan's Sister's Doubts Exposed Siya And Chetan's Chilling Plot

Lohagad Fort Murder: How Ketan's Sister's Doubts Exposed Siya And Chetan's Chilling Plot

Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland? Here's what Pakistan said

Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes 10-year leap, Smriti Irani returns from jail, Hiten Tejwani calls it 'most emotional chapter', netizens get divided

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes 10-year leap, netizens get divided

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland? Here's what Pakistan said

Pakistani journalist Kamran Khan has dismissed claims of an assassination plot against Army Chief Asim Munir during a visit to Switzerland, calling them 'baseless fiction.' The allegations, made by Brazilian journalist Pepe Escobar, have not been confirmed by Pakistani, Israeli, or Swiss authorities

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 11:44 PM IST

Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland? Here's what Pakistan said
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A senior Pakistani journalist has rejected claims that an assassination attempt was planned against Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir during a recent international visit to Switzerland. The clarification comes after Brazilian independent journalist Pepe Escobar alleged that Israeli intelligence agency Mossad had plotted to target Munir during diplomatic engagements in Switzerland on June 21.

Kamran Khan calls claims 'complete nonsense'

Veteran Pakistani journalist Kamran Khan, associated with ARY News, cited a senior Pakistani security official while dismissing the allegations.

In a post on X, Khan quoted the official as saying that reports of any assassination attempt were entirely fabricated. 'Absolutely rubbish and complete nonsense. Nothing of this sort occurred,' a well-placed Pakistani security official said while responding to the sensational claims,' Khan wrote.

Swiss visit reportedly passed without incident

According to Khan, the official said the entire Swiss visit by the Pakistani delegation, which included Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, proceeded smoothly without any security concerns.

The official reportedly stated that neither Swiss nor US security teams raised any alerts during the visit. 'At no point during the visit was there any security alert or even the slightest concern raised by the Swiss or US security teams,' Khan quoted the official as saying.

The source further maintained that Pakistan's own security arrangements remained fully operational throughout the delegation's stay in Lucerne.

Origin of the assassination claim

The controversy began after Pepe Escobar, during an interview with commentator Mario Nawfal, claimed that Pakistani military intelligence had intercepted an alleged Mossad plan targeting Asim Munir.

Escobar further alleged that Pakistan had conveyed a stern warning to Israel after uncovering the supposed plot. However, no evidence supporting the claim has been made public.

No Official Confirmation from Israel or Pakistan

So far, neither Pakistani nor Israeli authorities have officially acknowledged the allegations.

There have also been no public statements from Swiss authorities or international security agencies indicating that any threat was detected during the June 21 meetings. With no official confirmation and security officials rejecting the claim outright, the alleged assassination plot remains unverified.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata warehouse collapse: Building supervisor, 2 others arrested as death toll rises to five
Kolkata warehouse collapse: 3 arrested as death toll rises to five
Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland? Here's what Pakistan said
Was Pak Army Chief Asim Munir a target during US-Iran talks in Switzerland?
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes 10-year leap, Smriti Irani returns from jail, Hiten Tejwani calls it 'most emotional chapter', netizens get divided
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 takes 10-year leap, netizens get divided
Bill Gates admits to having three affairs, says Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him
Bill Gates admits to 3 affairs, says Epstein tried to blackmail him
US Supreme Court decision eases deportation rules for Green Card holders; Know what it means for Indians
US Supreme Court decision eases deportation rules for Green Card holders
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement