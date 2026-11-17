Forensic expert Michael Freeman claims Jeffrey Epstein was strangled, not suicide, but the medical examiner still stands by the suicide ruling.

Was Jeffrey Epstein really murdered in prison? That old question is back again. A forensic expert has now challenged the official suicide ruling and said the evidence points to something else. A new claim has raised fresh questions about how Jeffrey Epstein died in prison. A forensic expert now says it may not have been suicide.

Expert says Epstein was strangled

Professor Michael Freeman stated on BBC Newsnight that he thinks Epstein was murdered while incarcerated. In Minnesota, Freeman worked on the George Floyd case. He claimed that after looking over documents and images from the New York City medical examiner, he concluded that Epstein had likely been strangled from behind. On Monday, Freeman gave a presentation of his research in London.

He claimed that Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, did not compensate him for his independent work. He just received the records for review from Mark. For a long time, Mark has claimed that his sibling was killed. Freeman did not personally examine Epstein's body, and his research has not undergone peer review.

What did he find?

Freeman said Epstein showed signs of assault - shoulder bleeding, face injuries and marks above the ligature mark, possibly from fingernails during a struggle. He believes Epstein was strangled and then hanged from a bunk bed. “The injuries and the way the body was found don’t match up. There’s only one remaining explanation then, and that is that the death was as a result of a homicide,” he told the BBC. He also said investigators should have photographed the body before it was taken down in a custodial hanging.

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What does the official report say?

Epstein was found dead on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The medical examiner ruled it suicide by hanging, and Dr Barbara Sampson still stands by that ruling. Freeman said he has “no idea” who might have killed Epstein. He said the files should be open to scrutiny and invited others to find errors in his analysis. Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting prostitution from a minor and was registered as a sex offender.