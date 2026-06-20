Was Donald Trump’s 'I am the boss' remark a joke? US President clarifies viral G7 moment

President Donald Trump has explained that his viral 'I am the boss' remark at the G7 Summit was intended as a joke. In an interview, Trump said the comment was spontaneous and light-hearted, despite drawing global attention and becoming one of the summit's most discussed moments.

US President Donald Trump has clarified the viral 'I am the boss' remark he made during the recent G7 Summit 2026, insisting that it was intended as a light-hearted joke rather than a serious assertion of authority.

The comment quickly gained international attention after Trump arrived late for a meeting of world leaders at the summit and jokingly declared, 'I am the boss' as he entered the room. The remark drew laughter from several leaders seated around the conference table and soon became one of the most talked-about moments of the gathering.

'I was just being funny'

Speaking in an interview with Axios, Trump was asked how many leaders at the summit genuinely viewed him as 'the boss.' All of them, Trump replied before quickly adding, 'But I was just being funny.'

The US president stressed that the comment was never meant to be taken seriously and described it as a spontaneous joke. 'I wasn't trying to be the boss. I was just being cute and funny,' Trump said.

According to Trump, the setting itself inspired the remark. He recalled entering a room where a handful of world leaders were seated around an unusually large table. 'There was a very long table, but only seven people sitting there. It looked funny,' he said, adding that the room resembled a stage or podium setup.

Modi, Macron among leaders present

Among the leaders attending the session on trade and the global economy were Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump praised Modi during the interview, calling him a 'great guy' and noting that several invited leaders participated in discussions despite not being permanent members of the G7. India, while not a member of the G7, is regularly invited to attend as a guest nation, reflecting its growing influence in global economic and geopolitical discussions.

A defining moment of the Summit

The G7 gathering drew significant international attention, particularly after the United States announced a breakthrough diplomatic agreement with Iran that led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.

Reflecting on the summit, Trump described the event as 'tremendous' and said he was pleased with the outcome. 'I got what I wanted,' he said, adding that the summit had been both productive and successful.