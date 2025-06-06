The Palm Beach Police in Florida launched an investigation in 2005 after a parent reported that Jeffrey Epstein had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. Federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14 years old, whom Epstein had allegedly sexually abused.

Friend turned foe Elon Musk has made startling revelations that may push US President Donald Trump into trouble. The man who has not yet come clean on the allegations of having an affair with the pornographic actress Stormy Daniels in 2006 and then covering it up before the 2016 presidential election, has been accused of being involved in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal. The allegation has been made not by someone else, but by one of his closest allies who helped him win the 2024 presidential election.

Elon Musk: Truth will come out

Taking to X, the SpaceX CEO wrote in a post on the social media platform, "Time to drop the big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Elon Musk further added, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! June 5, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal

The Palm Beach Police in Florida launched an investigation in 2005 after a parent reported that Jeffrey Epstein had sexually abused her 14-year-old daughter. Federal officials identified 36 girls, some as young as 14 years old, whom Epstein had allegedly sexually abused. Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. The infamous Epstein files include the financier and child sex offender's flight logs and, details of his high-profile associates.

Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein relationship

If media reports are to be believed, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were social acquaintances in the 1980s and 1990s, they were photographed together at public events like a 1997 Mar-a-Lago party. While talking to New York magazine in 2002, Trump called Epstein a "terrific guy". He distanced himself later due to a real estate property dispute. The documents related to the sex scandal were released earlier this year and were part of a broader declassification push under Trump’s executive order issued on January 20, 2025. The documents include flight logs naming Trump as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet seven times in the 1990s.

However, no evidence has been found to implicate Trump in Epstein’s crimes. Epstein committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.