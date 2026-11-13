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Was Alice Huang Really A Chinese Spy? US intel has no definitive proof, divided over Jensen Huang affair

US intelligence has no definitive proof Alice Huang, linked to Jensen Huang affair, was Chinese spy. CIA, ODNI divided over MSS asset claim, says CNN report.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

Was Alice Huang Really A Chinese Spy? US intel has no definitive proof, divided over Jensen Huang affair
Jensen Huang, Alice Huang
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For 33 years, Jensen Huang built the chips that taught machines to think. It took one scandal to show that the human heart still runs on far less reliable hardware.

Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive this week amid revelations of at least three extramarital affairs, one involving a woman accused of being a spy for China. Huang admitted to an affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

An earlier US intelligence memo alleged she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), even as Beijing rejected the allegation. Nvidia sold the picks and shovels of the AI gold rush, and this week it lost its founder to a much older kind of gold-digging story - minus, so far, any proof of the spy part.

No definitive China link

According to a new CNN report, US intelligence collected on Jensen Huang's Chinese paramour so far does not prove that she was acting as a spy for Beijing.

Citing sources, the report said there is disagreement among US officials about the strength of the evidence that Alice Huang was recruited by the MSS, the Chinese equivalent of the CIA, to spy on the Nvidia boss and, by extension, on US policymakers.

US intelligence has been investigating the Megaspeed executive's affair with Huang for at least a year, but US Attorney General Todd Blanche said Thursday that there are "no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice, or by me, or by [FBI] Director Patel around who she is or is not."

President Donald Trump also hedged when asked whether Huang was right to step down.

"Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know if that's been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," Trump said.

Sources told CNN that some officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence don't believe the framing of Alice Huang as a Chinese spy was entirely accurate and it was over-torqued.

Officials at the CIA were also reportedly not yet convinced that intelligence collection to date, including intercepted communications, proves she was knowingly giving information to Beijing.

The counterintelligence risk argument

Some Trump officials, however, told CNN it is hard to believe Alice Huang wasn't working as an agent of the Chinese government, given that she is a prominent Chinese businesswoman working with one of America's most powerful companies.

Chinese national security law allows the state to compel its citizens to help collect intelligence. Even if she hadn't yet done so, her proximity to Huang, and through him to Trump, led some officials to see her as a clear counterintelligence risk.

Alice Huang's Singapore-based firm, Megaspeed, is a major buyer of Nvidia chips. According to a person briefed on the matter, the Justice and Commerce Departments opened an investigation into the company in 2024, as part of a wider probe into foreign shell companies suspected of funnelling restricted Nvidia chips to China.

Officials inside the White House are now asking why Commerce did not add Megaspeed to the Entity List, which restricts trade with companies that may threaten US national security, at least while the investigation was under way.

A former Commerce Department official told CNN that no intelligence operation was needed to bring about that outcome, pointing out that Huang has openly urged the US to sell more chips to China.

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