FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls', says Mossad chief Barnea

250 feared dead in Andaman Sea as overcrowded trawler containing Rohingya refugees capsized

Chaos at TVK chief Vijay's rally: 15 faint due to severe heat and overcrowding in Tiruppur

Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'

PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in Chhattisgarh power plant blast

RCB vs LSG, Match 23 IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, squads, predicted Playing XI and more

Noida workers' protest: 7 FIRs lodged, over 300 arrested as police probe 'syndicate' link | Top points

Trump dials PM Modi as leaders discuss Iran war, reopening of Strait of Hormuz

Mumbai music concert tragedy: 2 MBA students die due to drug overdose, 6 arrested; Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls', says Mossad chief Barnea

'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls': Mossad chief

250 feared dead in Andaman Sea as overcrowded trawler containing Rohingya refugees capsized

250 feared dead in Andaman Sea as overcrowded trawler containing Rohingya refuge

PM Modi announces ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for families of those killed in Chhattisgarh power plant blast

PM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Chhattisgarh blast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where

HomeWorld

WORLD

'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls', says Mossad chief Barnea

Barnea, however, stressed that the end of active fighting does not mean the mission is over, noting that operational planning had anticipated a prolonged conflict. "We did not think this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles," Barnea said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 01:44 AM IST

'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls', says Mossad chief Barnea
Mossad chief David Barnea with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mossad chief David Barnea said Israel's campaign against Iran will not be considered complete until the country's ruling system is replaced, delivering one of his clearest statements yet linking the ongoing conflict to the future of the Islamic republic. "Our commitment will be fulfilled only when this extremist regime is replaced," Barnea said at the intelligence agency's Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday (April 14). "That regime, which seeks our destruction, must pass from the world. Our mission has not yet been completed," he added.

Barnea, however, stressed that the end of active fighting does not mean the mission is over, noting that operational planning had anticipated a prolonged conflict. "We did not think this mission would be completed immediately with the end of the battles," Barnea said. "We planned for our campaign to continue." The Mossad chief is due to step down from his position on June 2 at the end of his five-year term.

The Israeli government on Sunday approved Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, who is currently prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military secretary, to replace Barnea. Barnea said Israel repeatedly raised red flags about Iran's nuclear programme and expanding ballistic missile arsenal. "We warned time and again about the danger posed by the nuclear programme as an existential threat...and about the quantities of ballistic missiles threatening Israeli civilians throughout the country."

Barnea said Israel ultimately acted militarily, describing "two wars of necessity," referring to twelve days of airstrikes on Iran in June last year and the more recent strikes conducted in coordination with the United States. "In the end, we took our fate into our own hands," Barnea said. "At our side, in a strong alliance and historic cooperation with the world's most powerful country, we fought together for the values of justice and freedom," he added.

Barnea further said: "Those who naively believe that the Holocaust belongs to the past, that in today's reality genocide cannot happen, that there cannot be calls for annihilation, that hatred threatening the existence of the Jewish people cannot grow, are mistaken." He added: "The Iranian threat grew before our eyes, in full view of the world, almost without interference." He also said that Mossad operatives had operated inside Iran during the campaign. "The Mossad once again operated in the heart of Tehran," he said. "We brought precise intelligence to the Israeli Air Force, and we struck the missiles threatening Israeli civilians."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls', says Mossad chief Barnea
'War on Iran not over until its extremist regime falls': Mossad chief
250 feared dead in Andaman Sea as overcrowded trawler containing Rohingya refugees capsized
250 feared dead in Andaman Sea as overcrowded trawler containing Rohingya refuge
Chaos at TVK chief Vijay's rally: 15 faint due to severe heat and overcrowding in Tiruppur
Chaos at TVK chief Vijay's rally: 15 faint due to severe heat, crowding
Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns
Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposi
Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls it 'historic opportunity'
Israel-Lebanon talks begin after decades in Washington, host Marco Rubio calls i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement