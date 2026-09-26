‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights mounting Ukraine war deaths

US President Donald Trump has urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to finally settle the Russia-Ukraine citing rising death toll.

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'settle' the ongoing conflict, citing the casualty count. While speaking to Fox News, Trump highlighted the death toll in the Russia-Ukraine War and said, ''Reached agreements on many of the subjects. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him. Last month, 25,000 people died. Months before that, 32,000 people died, mostly soldiers. What a shame.''

He also claimed that the figure had been even higher in the preceding month.

Zelenskyy warns of foreign fighters in Russia’s war

Earlier this week, Russia retaliated with a drone strike on a residential apartment building in Kyiv, which killed one and left seven injured. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in his UNGA address recently urged several countries to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the war through 'deception and tricks'.

''We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others. We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians, people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,'' Zelenskyy said in his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Trump says Russia, Ukraine ‘going to make a deal’

Zelenskyy also had a talk with the US President earlier this month ahead of the UNGA, where Trump urged the Ukrainian President to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, which cause disruption in global fuel supplies.

Recently, Trump claimed that Russia and Ukraine are 'going to make a deal' to end the ongoing conflict, saying that both sides want to see the war come to an end.

(With inputs from ANI)