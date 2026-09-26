FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Asian Games 2026 Cricket QFs Confirmed: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...

Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...

Air India AI-171 crash: Pilots’ body asks for representation on panel reviewing draft final report

AI-171 probe: Pilots’ body seeks representation on panel

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights mounting Ukraine war deaths

US President Donald Trump has urged Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to finally settle the Russia-Ukraine citing rising death toll.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2026, 12:03 AM IST

‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights mounting Ukraine war deaths
Trump urges Zelenskyy and Putin to settle the Ukraine conflict. (Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'settle' the ongoing conflict, citing the casualty count. While speaking to Fox News, Trump highlighted the death toll in the Russia-Ukraine War and said, ''Reached agreements on many of the subjects. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him. Last month, 25,000 people died. Months before that, 32,000 people died, mostly soldiers. What a shame.''

He also claimed that the figure had been even higher in the preceding month.

Zelenskyy warns of foreign fighters in Russia’s war

Earlier this week, Russia retaliated with a drone strike on a residential apartment building in Kyiv, which killed one and left seven injured. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy in his UNGA address recently urged several countries to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the war through 'deception and tricks'.

''We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others. We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians, people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks,'' Zelenskyy said in his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Trump says Russia, Ukraine ‘going to make a deal’

Zelenskyy also had a talk with the US President earlier this month ahead of the UNGA, where Trump urged the Ukrainian President to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, which cause disruption in global fuel supplies.

Recently, Trump claimed that Russia and Ukraine are 'going to make a deal' to end the ongoing conflict, saying that both sides want to see the war come to an end.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights mounting Ukraine war deaths
‘Want Zelenskyy-Putin to settle’: Trump urges talks, highlights death toll
Manmohan Singh to get Bharat Ratna? Revanth Reddy pushes for honour, Knowledge Centre in Delhi
Manmohan Singh to get Bharat Ratna? Revanth Reddy pushes for honour
‘Match-fixing elections’: Rahul Gandhi cites media report to launch fresh attack at CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Rahul Gandhi cites media report to launch fresh attack at CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Asian Games 2026 cricket QFs confirmed: Schedule, timings and opponents for India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Asian Games 2026 Cricket QFs Confirmed: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh
Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ravi Kishan to come together, not for ensemble film, but for...
Ajay, Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Ravi to unite, not for ensamble film, but for...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement