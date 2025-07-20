Want to get Canada's PR status? Know these govt programmes to easily upgrade status

For skilled workers it is imperative to first complete the express entry profile to gain Canada’s PR. There are several categories for permanent residence in Canada. Getting a Post-Graduation Work Permit is a must.

Most Indians prefer to work and take up permanent residency in Canada. The country also offers a permanent residency to foreigners and this residency programme can be a big opportunity for Indians who live in large numbers in the second largest country in the world and want to gain it. The Permanent Residency (PR) programme in Canada is especially useful for those and are also popular among immigrants who want to study and work there. For skilled workers it is imperative to first complete the express entry profile to gain Canada’s PR. There are several categories for permanent residence in Canada, including Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Program, and Provincial Nominee Program.

Such programmes are especially useful for students who want to change their status from being students to permanent residents. Students who aim for staying in the North American country after completing studies must first apply for a work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program. The country is sought after mostly among students as it offers some of the world’s most accessible immigration methods with its education-to-PR policies. International students, who constitute the largest group of immigrants in Canada, need to understand these policies.

Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP)

Graduates from learning institutions designated by the Canadian government are eligible to apply for a Post-Graduation Work Permit, which offers permit to stay and work in Canada for three years. The duration is based on their academic program. Through this permit, students gain work experience which is required to apply for PR through programs like the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

Canada’s Express Entry Pool

Skilled workers who want to immigrate to Canada permanently must first make an Express Entry profile through their IRCC secure account. After entry here, students are assessed under the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which gives points on the basis of their education, language proficiency, age, Canadian work experience, and other factors. These points can be improved in many ways like getting more work experience, improving language scores, earning higher education degrees, and others.

What is Canada’s PR?

Canadian government gives Permanent Resident (PR) status to eligible immigrants who have not gained a citizenship there. Those who are living there for a short period of time as a student or worker do not receive this status. Only PR card holders have this status. If PGWPs have expired, students can still be retained in the Express Entry pool by taking some legal steps.