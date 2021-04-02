Want to enjoy meal in a parked Boeing jet? Here's an experience of a lifetime

At a time when the aviation industry across the world is suffering heavy loses due to travel restrictions imposed after the COVID-19 pandemic broke in 2020, a Japanese Airways has found an innovative way to earn from the business.

Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) has turned one of its aircraft, Boeing 777-300ER jet into a high-end restaurant. The jet is currently stationed at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The high-end restaurant is named Winged Restaurant, that will give you a 11-day dining experience. However, like all good things, it will not come cheap.

After all enjoying a meal in a parked Boeing jet is an experience of a lifetime.

Special features

Customers get to enjoy the ambience of the first class and business class of the stationary Boeing jet.

If you are interested in a six-course meal in business class, you will have to pay 29,800 Yens (around Rs 20,000).

Then, there is a full course meal in the first class which comes for 59,800 Yens (close to Rs 40,000).

Diners can choose from a Japanese and Western menu.

ANA has already scheduled 22 lunch and dinner sessions in April where the guests are allotted three hours per booking.

There are no other entertainment activities inside the aircraft.