WORLD
The radar is like a super-powerful "eye in the sky" that can monitor and alert against dangers well in advance, making it an important step for strengthening national safety.
India is close to finalizing a $4 billion defense deal with Russia to acquire the advanced Voronezh long-range radar system. This system is designed to help track ballistic missiles, aircraft, and even objects in space. Simply put, it will give India the ability to detect potential threats from far away, improving its security and defense capabilities. The radar is like a super-powerful "eye in the sky" that can monitor and alert against dangers well in advance, making it an important step for strengthening national safety.
India is set to strengthen its defense system with the purchase of the advanced 'Voronezh' early warning radar from Russia, according to reports in Indian media. This radar will help detect potential ballistic missile attacks, giving the country a significant boost in its security and defense capabilities.
The advanced radar system, developed by Almaz-Antey, will be set up in Chitradurga, a city in Karnataka. Once installed, it will improve India’s ability to detect missiles, strengthen air defense, and enhance overall surveillance capabilities.
According to Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis (BVPA), the Voronezh radar system will be crucial for detecting missile threats. Speaking to Russian media outlet Sputnik, he explained that this system works together with Russia's satellites to quickly identify ballistic missile launches.
When a satellite spots a missile launch, it sends a warning to the Voronezh radar. The radar then checks whether the threat is real or not. According to Alexander Mikhailov, the main job of these radar systems is to confirm if there’s an actual danger, like the large-scale launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles. They also provide important information to help intercept the missiles if needed. Simply put, this system acts as a second layer of defense, ensuring quick and accurate threat detection.
The radar has an impressive range of 6,000 to 8,000 kilometers, which will allow India to keep an eye on large regions, including the Asia-Pacific and the Indian Ocean. Retired Air Marshal Anil Khosla, former Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force, shared this information with Sputnik.
Air Marshal Anil Khosla explained that with growing missile threats in the region, having an advanced early warning system is vital to maintain strategic balance. Early detection helps strengthen command-and-control systems, giving leaders the information they need to make smart decisions during a crisis, he emphasized.
The radar’s wide range will allow India to closely monitor Chinese missile and air activities, particularly in regions like Tibet and Xinjiang.
India faces increasing security challenges in South Asia, including the possibility of neighboring countries deploying advanced missile systems, said Khosla. He added that a modern radar like the Voronezh will help India stay technologically equal to others and tackle these emerging threats effectively.
Positioned strategically in Chitradurga, the radar will improve surveillance of India’s southern and western borders, fitting well with the country’s current military setup. Experts also point out that the Voronezh radar will work smoothly alongside India’s existing defense systems, like the S-400.
The S-400 missile system can monitor airspace up to 600 kilometers, but the Voronezh radar goes far beyond that. According to Mikhailov, this advanced radar can keep watch over both the air and areas near space at distances of up to 8,000 kilometers. In simple terms, while the S-400 is great for closer threats, the Voronezh radar covers a much larger area, giving India the ability to detect potential dangers from much farther away.
Khosla explained that the Voronezh radar system can easily blend into India’s multi-layered defense network. It provides an affordable and comprehensive solution to address the country’s security needs. Simply put, this advanced system will strengthen and enhance India’s ability to counter potential threats effectively.
India has been developing its own Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) systems, like the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptors. However, the Russian Voronezh radar can take things a step further by providing more accuracy in tracking and identifying targets, he explained.
The radar can also monitor space, which is important for supporting India’s
expanding space program.
The radar’s capability to track objects on Earth, in space, and even space debris aligns perfectly with India’s civil and military goals. It also supports the country’s growing space program led by ISRO, Khosla explained.
Unlike older radar systems that take a long time to build and set up, the Voronezh radar is designed to be deployed quickly. This makes it crucial for responding to threats in real-time.
Russia has been using the Voronezh radar system since the mid-2000s to replace its older Soviet-era radars.
The system is now being improved with new technology that can work across different frequency ranges, from meter to centimeter wavelengths. This upgrade allows it to track objects of different sizes in the air and near space, measure their distance, and decide if they can be intercepted when needed, Mikhailov explained.
The deal supports India’s Make in India program, as about 60% of the radar’s parts are expected to be made within the country.
Gaining access to advanced Russian technology will support India’s own radar development and boost local research and development through technology transfer agreements, Khosla said.
(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)
(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)
Voronezh Radar in Chitradurga: Tracking missiles, enhancing India's security
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun arrested over death of woman in Sandhya theatre stampede case
Nagaland Lottery Dear Meghna 1 PM Friday lucky draw, check full list here
US President-elect Donald Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to his January 20 inauguration, White House reacts
Friday The 13th' Today: Know origins of this 'spooky' day, when does it occur, decode the fear
Rani Mukerji to return as supercop in Mardaani 3, actress says threequel is 'dark, deadly and brutal'
Amid escalating violence, White House assures US President Biden watching situation in Bangladesh 'very closely'
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 13, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Kerala Lottery Results December 13: NIRMAL NR 410 Friday lucky draw result TODAY
World's youngest chess champion D Gukesh's inspiring story: Stopped schooling at..., father quit job due to...
This family owns land, beaches, forests in most parts of world, leaves Saudi royal family behind, it is...
RBI receives bomb threat email in Russian language, warns of blowing up bank
Baba Vanga's chilling predictions for 2025 will leave you SHOCKED: War, aliens and beginning of...
IAS couple Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu: Know where they met, their love story
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, inks massive 10-year deal with Russia's Rosneft for supply of...
Rupali Ganguly's stepdaughter Esha Verma SLAMS Anupamaa actress in new post: 'Trust that karma and universe will...'
Delhi AQI remains in 'poor category', thin layer of fog covers the city
Gukesh, Liren jointly earn more prize money than what Rohit Sharma's Team India got after winning 2024 T20 World Cup
Donald Trump's BIG statement on possibility of war with Iran, says, 'anything can...'
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal expecting their first child? Actress BREAKS silence on pregnancy rumours: 'Yahan par...'
Multiple Delhi schools receive bomb threat mail, second in a week
After Pushpa 2 massive success, Allu Arjun gives BIG update on Pushpa 3, unveils film's tagline: 'Ab rukega...'
Tamil Nadu: Over 20 injured, many feared dead in Dindigul hospital fire
Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of 'best day ever' with Virat Kohli in Australia, celebrates 7 years of marriage by...
NASA alert! Two giant aeroplane-sized asteroids heading towards Earth today at massive speed of...
Viswanathan Anand reacts to Gukesh’s historic World Chess Championship title: 'I knew he was...'
Allu Arjun says he wants Pushpa 2 records to be broken soon: 'It doesn’t matter...'
Syria Civil War: THIS Hollywood director's British son converted to Islam, joined Syrian rebel group, could now be...
This actress from Muslim family married king of Jodhpur, killed due to 'conspiracy', her spirit haunts the palace of...
BGT: Virat Kohli needs century in 3rd Test to equal Sunil Gavaskar’s rare feat, will become third batter in 147 years to
'Expression queen': Little girl’s adorable dance to Karan Aujla's 'Aaye Haaye' wins hearts, WATCH viral video
Watch: Man finds venomous cobra hiding under pillow, video goes viral
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, secured AIR 72 without coaching, now posted as...
Meet man, who borrowed Rs 10000 from his mother to start his business, roped in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador, he is..
Meet one of richest women CEOs, who leads Rs 96627 crore pharma company, not from IIT, IIM
DNA TV Show: After Bashar al-Assad's ouster, focus shifts to chemical weapons in Syria
Jason Gillespie's future with Pakistan Test team uncertain? Coach refuses to travel for South Africa series
SA vs PAK: South Africa announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan, star pacer ruled out
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets another notice worth Rs 8030000000 from...
Rajiv Bajaj buys Rs 720000000 property, including bungalow and 1.15 acre land, in...
India vs Australia rivalry sets new benchmark, smashes viewership records during Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 8: Allu Arjun film beats Kalki 2898 AD to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2024
WATCH: D Gukesh breaks down in tears after creating history, becoming youngest-ever World Chess Champion
'CHAK DE INDIA': PM Modi, Viswanathan Anand, Anand Mahindra join in celebrating D Gukesh's groundbreaking chess triumph
'Overweight, not in good physical condition': Former South Africa cricketer launches scathing attack on Rohit Sharma
'Khaane ki buraai...': Witty wedding invite goes viral for roasting Indian guests, see pics here
Varun Dhawan pokes fun at Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's infamous fight: 'Aap log jab bhi airport...'
Meet Gukesh Dommaraju, youngest world champion in history of chess
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, world's fourth richest man, donates Rs 83000000 to...
Meet man, 'Ambani' of Bangladesh, 40000 times richer than former PM Sheikh Hasina, he is the founder of...
Not Pushpa 2, Stree 2, Fighter, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Devara, the most popular Indian film of 2024 is...
Viral video: Haryana man throws viral divorce party, poses with mannequin of ex-wife, Watch
These are world's fastest shoes with 7mph speed, 2kg weigh, Rs 89000 worth, they are manufactured by...
In this place, riders have to pay unique tax not to humans, but to elephant, it is...
Anil Ambani's Rs 18658 crore company's shares surge by 5% after...
This college records Rs 5400000 placement package for 2025 batch, not IIT Delhi, IISC, it is...
'Izzat bhi hai aur...': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka opens up on infamous on-field spat with KL Rahul during IPL 2024
Akshay Kumar suffers eye injury on Housefull 5 sets, production house issues statement: 'We would request...'
'Jeff, do you want me to...': What happened when former VP stood up to Amazon founder
Noida International Airport to launch all electric taxi service, know details here
Unique record of Vinod Kambli is still unbroken by Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, Joe Root
Year Ender 2024: From Ambani wedding to moye moye; look at the top YouTube videos of the year
Engage your audience on one device they can’t put down
Top 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies In The USA In 2025
'No Patiala Peg': After Hyderabad, Chandigarh body asks Diljit Dosanjh to avoid songs glorifying alcohol, violence
A Man With A Visionary Approach
Bangalore Airport Cabs by GoCabxi Enhance Services For Late-Night Travellers
Setting new benchmarks in enterprise security through advanced DevSecOps implementation by Karthikeyan Ramdass
Dhanush wishes former father-in-law Rajinikanth on his 74th birthday: 'My thalaiva'
Mukesh Ambani vs Elon Musk: Big challenge for Reliance owner, world's richest man plans for...
Samarth: Pioneering privacy-preserving cloud native data sharing infrastructure
Meet ex-New Zealand cricketer who scored Test century against India, 224 in last game, now has no money to buy shoes
Setting New Standards in Healthcare Technology Integration: A Transformation Story of Vaidheyar Raman Balasubramanian
Revolutionising Risk Management in Credit Default Swap Markets: Shachi Ghanshyam Sayata's Innovation at ICE Clear Credit
Transforming Enterprise Commerce: VMware's Journey to a Unified Platform under Siddharth Choudhary's Leadership
Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming single Don, fans say 'Punjabi chhaa gaye oyee'
Nostradamus predictions 2025: These 6 zodiac signs are likely to become rich in 2025
Setting New Standards in Cloud Analytics Infrastructure: Hina Gandhi's Data Pipeline Innovation
Revolutionizing Enterprise Systems Integration: A Digital Transformation Journey by Balachandar Ramalingam
How much did Vinod Kambli earn from Bigg Boss? Shocking amount revealed
Revolutionising Software Security: A Strategic CVE automation journey by Saurabh Kansal
Throwback: When Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani dressed in lehga worth Rs.... for her wedding with Anand Piramal
Meet man, pharma billionaire who once led IPL, now has Rs 16975 crore net worth, leads Rs 20380 crore company as...
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah marriage: Will Gautam Adani's son grand function break Isha Ambani's wedding record?
This is most searched Indian in Pakistan on Google in 2024, not Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, he is...
Driving Digital Innovation: How Ramya Ramachandran revamped enterprise systems for global success
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma to open for India in 3rd Test? Practice session in Brisbane drops major hint
Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' bill, likely to be introduced in ongoing winter session
Supply Chain Excellence in Crisis: Prabhakaran Rajendran's vaccine distribution innovation
Meet man whose food was praised by Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, has won this big award, has net worth of Rs...
In pics: Keerthy Suresh weds longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil at traditional wedding in Goa, poses with their dog Nyke
Mahila Samman Yojana: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 2,100 per month for women after Delhi elections
This IAS officer, BTech, PG in Financial Management, who secured AIR 90 in UPSC exam, was suspended due to...
Chhattisgarh: At least 7 Naxalites killed in gunfight with security forces in Narayanpur district
RRB JE Admit Card 2024: Junior Engineer CBT 1 hall ticket likely to release today, check steps to download
Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25: Punjab ranks 7th in best food region in world, THESE Indian states also made it to top 100
Meet actor who irritated Sridevi, 'panicked' while shooting, film was superflop, they never worked together again, he..
Mumbai BEST bus crash: CCTV shows driver collecting backpacks, jumping out of window after accident
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna comments on Allu Arjun's 'alphaness' for wearing saree, says 'what man can...'
Nagaland Lottery 1 PM Result December 12 Thursday Dear Mahanadi lucky draw, check full list here