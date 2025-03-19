Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday and said he expected to hear more about the American leader’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a ceasefire and to discuss the next steps.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump talks on Russia

White House tells US and Russian technical teams to hold talks soon in Saudi Arabia. White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said in a social media post that he spoke with his Russian counterpart, Yuri Ushakov. and the two have agreed that their “technical teams would meet in Riyadh in the coming days to focus on implementing and expanding the partial ceasefire President Trump secured from Russia.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who was part of the delegations or if Ukrainian officials were also invited to take part in the coming talks. Trump and Putin spoke by phone Tuesday and agreed to a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure in Russia’s war on Ukraine, but Putin did not agree to Trump’s proposal for a broader 30-day ceasefire. Trump was scheduled to speak by phone Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelemskyy accuses Russia of breaching its ceasefire vow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’ll talk with Trump later in the dayHe said he expects to hear more about Trump’s call with Putin about a ceasefire and to discuss the next steps. But Zelenskyy said a vow by Putin not to attack energy infrastructure was “very much at odds with reality” following an overnight barrage of drone strikes across Ukraine. “Even last night, after Putin’s conversation with ... Trump, when Putin said that he was allegedly giving orders to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy, there were 150 drones launched overnight, including on energy facilities,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference in Helsinki with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Russia said it had halted its targeting of Ukraine’s energy facilities and accused Kyiv of attacking equipment near one of its pipelines.

