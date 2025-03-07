US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that a meeting with Ukrainian representatives is scheduled for next week in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Thursday that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The visit comes ahead of key diplomatic discussions with US officials later in the week.

"Next week, on Monday, my visit to Saudi Arabia is planned to meet the crown prince. After that, my team will remain in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace," Zelenskyy said.

US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that a meeting with Ukrainian representatives is scheduled for next week in Saudi Arabia. He also mentioned that discussions are ongoing about a potential peace agreement framework and an initial ceasefire.

Witkoff added that Trump was pleased with a letter from Zelenskyy after last week's difficult meeting at the White House. "He felt that Zelenskyy’s letter was a very positive first step. There was an apology, an acknowledgment of US support for Ukraine, and a sense of gratitude," Witkoff said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other American officials are expected to travel to Riyadh on Tuesday to attend the talks. The meeting will also include Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Zelenskyy, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump confirmed his plans to visit Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. He suggested that his visit was linked to a major investment deal. "I'm going to Saudi Arabia. I said, I'll go if you pay $1 trillion to American companies over four years. They've agreed, so I'm going there," Trump said.

The upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia could play a crucial role in shaping the next steps for peace in Ukraine.