Volodymyr Zelensky issues statement on US President stance in Ukraine-Russia talks, says ‘US wants peace deal by June’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed that the United States is pressing for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia to be finalised by June, despite limited progress in ongoing diplomatic efforts. Speaking to journalists on Friday, Zelenskyy said Washington has outlined a defined timeline for negotiations and is eager to see tangible outcomes within the next few months.

According to Zelenskyy, the US intends to hold both Kyiv and Moscow accountable to this schedule and could apply diplomatic pressure if talks fail to advance. He suggested that the current US administration views the coming months as critical for determining whether a negotiated settlement is possible.

Recent Talks Fail to Break Deadlock

The renewed push follows recent US-mediated trilateral discussions held in Abu Dhabi, which ended without resolving major disagreements. Core issues such as territorial control and long-term security guarantees remain major stumbling blocks.

Russia continues to insist on retaining control over the eastern Donbas region, a demand Ukraine has consistently rejected. Additionally, there has been no consensus on the future management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which remains under Russian occupation and is a point of serious international concern.

Zelenskyy also confirmed that the United States has proposed hosting the next round of talks on American soil, potentially in Miami as early as next week. Ukraine, he said, has already agreed to participate.

Ceasefire Proposal Amid Energy Attacks

The diplomatic efforts are unfolding against the backdrop of sustained Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Zelenskyy noted that these attacks have forced nuclear power facilities to scale back operations, contributing to severe electricity shortages during an already harsh winter.

Washington has once again proposed a limited ceasefire focused specifically on halting attacks against energy targets. Ukraine has agreed to comply with such an arrangement if Russia reciprocates, but Moscow has yet to provide a response.

Deadly Drone Strike in Eastern Ukraine

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to exact a heavy human toll. At least 15 people were killed and seven others injured when a Russian drone hit a service bus transporting miners in Ukraine’s Pavlohrad district on Saturday, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Officials said the strike triggered a fire, which was later extinguished by emergency responders. Authorities initially reported 12 fatalities, but later confirmed that the death toll had risen.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, ongoing violence on the ground underscores the challenges facing any push toward a swift resolution.