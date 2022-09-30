Volodymyr Zelenksyy calls Russia ‘bloodthirsty scum’ after shelling reported in Zaporizhzhia | Photo: File

Condemning the Russia’s strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russia ‘terrorist state’ and ‘bloodthristy scum’. After shelling reported in southern Zaporizhzha, President Zelensky said, "Only complete terrorists could do this."

"Bloodthirsty scum! You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!," he further added. According to a Ukrainian official, at least 23 people have died and 28 have been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Oleksandr Starukh, the regional governor of Zaporizhzhia, made the disclosure on Friday via an online statement. He said that a convoy carrying help to Russian-occupied area was attacked by Russian military. He shared pictures of wrecked cars and dead laying on the ground.

The strike was not immediately acknowledged by Russia. As part of its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is getting ready to annex four districts after a gunpoint referendum vote that has drawn worldwide criticism. According to Starukh, members in the convoy intended to enter area that was held by Russia in order to bring back their family and then travel them to safety.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of his National Security and Defense Council on Friday in what appears to be retaliation. Zelenskyy also made a specific video targeted at Russia's ethnic minorities, particularly those in Dagestan, one of the country's poorer regions in the North Caucasus, in an effort to capitalise on anti-war sentiment in the country.

“You do not have to die in Ukraine,” he said, wearing a black hoodie that read in English “I'm Ukrainian,” and standing in front of a plaque in Kyiv memorializing what he called a Dagestani hero. He called on the ethnic minorities to resist mobilization.

The U.S. And its allies have promised to adopt even more sanctions than they've already levied against Russia and to offer millions of dollars in extra support for Ukraine as the Kremlin duplicates the annexation playbook it followed when it incorporated Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)








