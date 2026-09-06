Volcano chaos in Indonesia: 300+ flights hit as ash cloud rises 50,000 feet

A massive volcanic ash cloud has disrupted air travel across Indonesia after Mount Anak Krakatau erupted. Several flights have been cancelled bound for or departing from Jakarta.

After the volcanic eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, Indonesia is facing major travel disruptions as several hundred flights have been affected due to a massive ash cloud, towering up to 50,000 feet into the sky. This has temporarily grounded flight operations at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, triggering cancellations, delays, and reroutings across major regional carriers. Not only that, but the eruption has also affected daily life in the nearby areas, with schools shut in some locations over concerns about falling volcanic ash.

Flight disruptions due to volcanic ash

Over 300 flights have reportedly been affected due to the eruption, including cancellations and delays. Airlines are considering alternative routes as authorities are tracking the ash cloud to determine the safe area for aircraft.

For those wondering if a plane can go through a cloud, what is the issue with passing through the ash cloud? It is simple as volcanic ash can pose a serious threat to planes because particles can enter jet engines and cause trouble with the system.

Meanwhile, travellers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest information before heading to the Jakarta airport. Garuda Indonesia and AirAsia announced widespread schedule adjustments and urged passengers bound for or departing Jakarta to check digital portals before reaching airports.

Keselamatan perjalanan Anda adalah prioritas kami.



Akibat sebaran abu vulkanik Anak Krakatau, seluruh penerbangan Garuda Indonesia dari/menuju Jakarta, Bandung, dan Lampung hingga 7 September 2026 pukul 12.00 WIB dibatalkan. Kami menyediakan opsi reschedule atau full refund… pic.twitter.com/n4IUNjIR1F — Garuda Indonesia (@IndonesiaGaruda) September 6, 2026

Schools shut amid ash concerns

The impact of the eruption has not only affected air travel, but schools in the affected region have also been closed as ashfall severely affects visibility as well as air quality. Meanwhile, Local authorities are monitoring conditions and issuing guidance to residents in areas affected by the eruption.