The exchange of gifts reflects the strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea

Russia has sent over 70 animals, including an African lion and two brown bears, as a gift to North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, from Moscow Zoo. The animals were presented as “a gift from President Vladimir Putin to the Korean people,” according to a statement by the Russian government.

The animals were transported by plane to the Pyongyang Central Zoo under the supervision of Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov. Veterinarians from Moscow Zoo accompanied the animals to ensure their safety during the journey.

Photos released by the Russian government show a white cockatoo travelling in a crate, and Kozlov being given a tour of the zoo by local officials.

This is not the first time Russia has made such a gesture. In April, Russia donated various birds, including eagles, cranes, and parrots, to the same zoo in Pyongyang.

The exchange of gifts reflects the strengthening ties between Russia and North Korea. These relations have grown closer since President Putin’s visit to North Korea in June, where he signed a treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During the visit, Kim gifted Putin a pair of Pungsan dogs, a breed native to North Korea. In a symbolic gesture, the leaders also took turns driving each other in a Russian-made Aurus limousine.

The recent animal transfer is seen as a continuation of the growing camaraderie between the two nations, showcasing their political and cultural closeness.