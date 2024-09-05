Vladimir Putin says China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed readiness to initiate talks with Ukraine, with which it has been in a state of war since 2022.

In a major breakthrough, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that China, India and Brazil could act as mediators in potential peace talks over Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Putin stated that the foundation for negotiations might be the preliminary agreement that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators struck at discussions in Istanbul during the early stages of the conflict, an agreement that was never carried out.