Russia has refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire during peace talks with Ukraine held in Istanbul on Monday, a Ukrainian official has confirmed. The meeting, which was the second round of peace talks between the two countries, lasted about an hour. It took place against the backdrop of growing violence in the ongoing war. Sergiy Kyslytsya, a negotiator for Ukraine, said that Russia "continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire."

Instead, Russia presented Ukraine with a peace memorandum. According to reports, Russia demanded that Ukraine recognise Crimea, Donbass, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as Russian territory. Other demands included banning Nazi propaganda, remaining neutral and outside of NATO, withdrawing Ukrainian troops from newly annexed areas, and holding national elections.

Despite the disagreements, both countries are working on a new prisoner exchange. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the issue was discussed during the talks. His chief of staff also mentioned that Ukraine gave Russia a list of deported Ukrainian children that the country wants returned.

Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Moscow had offered a short-term ceasefire in certain areas. He stated, “We have proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line so that commanders can collect the bodies of their soldiers."

Ukraine has proposed holding the next round of peace talks later this month. Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said, “We propose to the Russian side to hold a meeting by the end of this month, from 20th to 30th of June.” He also said both sides should work on arranging a meeting between Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin.

Meanwhile, tensions rose in Russia following one of Ukraine’s most daring attacks of the war. Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Russian military bases in Siberia, the Arctic, and the Far East—over 7,000 kilometers from Ukraine. The attack caused an estimated $2 billion in damage, destroying around 40 Russian jets.

Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said the strikes were a message to Russia, which has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Ukraine. President Zelenskyy called the operation “brilliant,” saying that such defeats might push Russia closer to peace.