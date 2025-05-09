This is the same defence system that has played a key role in protecting India’s borders from Pakistani drone and missile attacks recently.

The S-400 air defence system was recently showcased at Russia’s Victory Day Parade in Moscow, highlighting its strength and modern technology. The military parade, held at Moscow’s Red Square, aimed to show the world Russia’s military capabilities.

Among the tanks, missiles, and weapons on display, the S-400 stood out.

According to reports, in 2018, India signed a deal with Russia to buy five squadrons of the S-400 system, worth about 5.5 billion USD. So far, Russia has delivered four squadrons. The delivery of the fifth has been delayed due to supply chain issues caused by the ongoing Ukraine war.

The importance of the S-400 for India increased recently. It successfully intercepted several drones and missiles launched by Pakistan, many of which were aimed at critical defence targets.

Capable of targeting threats within a 400-kilometer range and up to 30 kilometers in the sky, the S-400 can track over 100 targets at once and fire four different missiles simultaneously. It can counter drones, and missiles.

By featuring the S-400 in its Victory Day Parade, Russia not only displayed its strength but also sent a message of support to key partners like India. After India launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ Pakistan attempted multiple drone and missile attacks on Indian cities. But with the help of the S-400, these threats were stopped at the border.