Vladimir Putin's party United Russia wins 350 out of 450 seats in parliamentary elections

President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party is set to secure a bigger majority in Russia's parliament after winning 355 of the 450 State Duma seats in preliminary results.

Russia's ruling United Russia party has won 355 seats in the 450-member State Duma, according to preliminary results announced by electoral chief Ella Pamfilova on September 21.

More than 95 per cent of votes had been counted after the three-day parliamentary election held from September 18 to 20. The result gives United Russia a larger majority than its previous record of 343 seats in the 2016 election.

The party has controlled the State Duma since 2003 and won 324 seats in the previous parliamentary election in 2021.

Putin not on the ballot

Although United Russia campaigned as President Vladimir Putin's party, Putin himself was not a candidate in the parliamentary election. Russia's next presidential election is scheduled for 2030.

With around 80 per cent of the State Duma seats, United Russia retains the constitutional majority needed to introduce constitutional amendments and pass legislation without relying on other parties.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation came second with 40 seats, followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 25 seats and New People with 20 seats.

These parties have generally voted alongside United Russia on major issues in recent years.

Turnout reaches 59 per cent

Half of the State Duma seats are decided through party-list voting, while the remaining 225 seats are contested in single-member constituencies.

Pamfilova said voter turnout stood at 59 per cent, higher than the figure recorded in the 2021 parliamentary election. She thanked voters for participating despite what she described as "psychological pressure" on the country.

The election was Russia's first parliamentary poll since Moscow launched its full-scale military operation in Ukraine in 2022.

Pamfilova also said Russian election infrastructure had faced more than 1,000 DDoS attacks during the voting period. Russian authorities also reported that communication lines were cut in parts of the country's far east.

Heavy Ukrainian drone attack during election

The final day of voting coincided with one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks reported by Russia since the start of the war.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces destroyed 1,110 Ukrainian drones over 19 Russian regions and Crimea. The figure was reportedly the highest overnight total reported by Russia this year.

Officials said five people were killed in the attacks, including an election official in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the attacks were aimed at disrupting the elections. Ukraine did not independently confirm that claim.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country used missiles and drones against Russian oil and logistics facilities.

"These are billions of dollars that sustain the war machine," Zelenskyy said, referring to the economic pressure Ukraine wants to put on Russia.

Opposition faces major restrictions

The election took place amid continued restrictions on Russia's political opposition. Parties on the ballot supported Putin's position on the war and did not openly challenge his domestic policies.

The liberal Yabloko party was barred from the State Duma party-list contest after Russia's Supreme Court ruled that it had violated electoral rules. Only a limited number of its candidates were able to contest single-member constituency elections.

Yabloko has campaigned for peace in Ukraine. The party did not win any seats at the national level, although it appeared to cross the 5 per cent threshold in the Novgorod regional election with nearly 97 per cent of votes counted.

"More than 12,000 Novogorod residents supported Yabloko," the party said in a statement. "Peace, freedom and a life free from fear ​are values that have struck a chord in people’s hearts and souls." Russian authorities have also imposed severe penalties for statements they consider to be false information about the military or damaging to the armed forces.

Voting held in Russian-controlled Ukrainian regions

The 2026 parliamentary election also included voters in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, territories that Russia claimed to annex in September 2022. Russian authorities refer to these areas as the "new regions" and say they have more than 3.5 million voters.

Ukraine has rejected Russia's annexation claims and described the elections in the occupied territories as illegal. A human rights activist also alleged that residents were being pressured to participate.

Russian citizens living abroad were also allowed to vote. In India, five polling stations were established in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and Goa. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov cast his ballot in New Delhi.

Final results due by September 25

Alongside the State Duma election, voters also elected members of regional legislatures in 39 regions, municipal bodies in 10 territories and governors in 11 regions. Russia's final parliamentary results are expected by September 25. The final figures will determine the composition of the next State Duma.