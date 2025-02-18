The Kremlin said Putin is ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy "if necessary," as Russian and US diplomats held talks in Saudi Arabia on ending the Ukraine war.

The Kremlin has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if needed. This statement comes as Russian and US diplomats met in Saudi Arabia to discuss possible ways to end the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for three years.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that Putin himself has expressed his readiness to hold talks with Zelenskyy if necessary. However, he added that the legal basis of any agreements would need to be discussed, especially considering concerns over Zelenskyy's legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader.

This statement comes amid increasing efforts from international leaders to bring an end to the war, which has caused widespread destruction and loss of life. Saudi Arabia has been playing an active role in hosting diplomatic talks between various countries, including Russia and the US, in an attempt to find a peaceful resolution.

While Putin has previously stated that he is open to negotiations, tensions remain high between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine has maintained that any peace talks must include the withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, as diplomatic efforts move forward.