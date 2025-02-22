Russia wants to present this as a victory not only over Ukraine but also over NATO. Moscow has long framed the war as a conflict against the Western alliance

Russia is reportedly planning to declare victory in its war against Ukraine on February 24, 2025. This date marks the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The Kyiv Independent reported this, citing Ukrainian military intelligence.

According to the report, Russia wants to present this as a victory not only over Ukraine but also over NATO. Moscow has long framed the war as a conflict against the Western alliance.

“Russia is preparing to declare an alleged 'victory' in the war against Ukraine on February 24,” the Ukrainian intelligence agency said, as reported by the Daily Express. “These plans may also include a claim of victory over NATO.”

This report comes amid high-level talks between the United States and Russia on resolving the Ukraine conflict. It also coincides with increasing criticism from the former US President Donald Trump against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Wednesday, Trump called Zelenskyy a “dictator” and warned that he should negotiate peace quickly or risk losing his country. In response, Zelenskyy accused Trump of believing Russian disinformation.

Trump has been pushing for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. He has also blamed Zelenskyy for not preventing the war. These remarks have raised tensions between the two leaders and caused concern among European nations about Trump’s approach to Russia.

As the war continues, Ukraine and its allies remain skeptical of Russia’s claims. Experts believe Moscow’s declaration of victory will be more of a propaganda move than a reflection of the real situation on the ground.